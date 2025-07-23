Arsenal Vs AC Milan Highlights, Club Friendlies: Gunners Lose In Penalty Shootout To Rossoneri In Singapore

Arsenal side posing ahead of kick-off in Sinapore. Arsenal

Here are the highlights of the pre-season club friendly match between Arsenal and AC Milan at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore on Wednesday (July 23). The Gunners won the contest 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka but untimely lost the shootout to the Rossoneri. The Premier League side will now play Newcastle United next. Follow the highlights and updates from the ARS vs MIL match.

LIVE UPDATES

23 Jul 2025, 07:05:52 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Penalties Torriani keeps Odegaard out but Kepa cannot keep Gabbia out as the Milan player laces down the middle to put Milan ahead. Martin Zubimendi steps up and sendsTorriani the wrong way. Kepa then keeps Arsenal in the mix with a fine save. Mikel Merino puts one past Torriani to score. While Chukwueze follows suit. Reiss Nelson is denied by Torriani. And Kepa makes the same so the score remains 2-2 A third save from Torriani! He keeps out Kiwior. And Kepa does the same as he keeps out Okafor. Max Dowman sends Torriani the wrong way to put Arsenal ahead in sudden death. And Bondo scores too to keep Milan in the shootout. A smart pen from Trossard sends Torriani the wrong way and Milan do the same as the score remains level! And the shootout continues! Terracciano puts past Kepa and the Arsenal goalie does not save to keep score level. Arsenal miss as AC Milan put one past Kepa to win the shootout!

23 Jul 2025, 04:10:37 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Hello All! Good evening and welcome to everyone joining us this Wednesday for some mouth-watering football action. European giants Arsenal and AC Milan collide in a pre-season club friendly, and we will bring to you the build-up and live updates from the game.

Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: ARS Starting XI New signing Christian Norgaard makes his debut for Arsenal, who will be led by Bukayo Saka. Here is the Gunners' line-up for the friendly:



🤝 Saliba and Calafiori at the back

🆕 Norgaard makes his debut

©️ Saka skippers the side



Let's go, Gunners 👊

23 Jul 2025, 04:42:26 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Start Time, Streaming The match begins at 5pm IST. The Arsenal vs AC Milan club friendly will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

23 Jul 2025, 05:06:14 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: AC Milan XI Terracianno (GK) — Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic — Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek, Ricci, Musah, Bartesaghi — Pulisic, Leao

23 Jul 2025, 05:10:22 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Action Underway Declan Rice has the first shot of the evening, but it is fired well over from the edge of the area. 5' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:12:09 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Corner To Arsenal Declan Rice, who else, takes the corner but but Milan deal with the threat. No goal. 8' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:14:12 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Serie A Club Attack Great bit of attack from AC Milan from the right. Saelemaekers whips in a cross but there's no one to meet and Arsenal clear the danger. Elsewhere, Milan win a corner through Salaemakers. But Gunners clear. 10' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:17:10 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Milan With The Ball Rossoneri have the ball now and Arsenal are sitting deep, with Milan looking for gaps in the Gunners defence. 12' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:20:29 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Ben White Finds Bukayo Saka But No Goal Ben White-Bukayo Saka combo has worked well for Arsenal in the past and they show the proof of it as White releases Saka but the Englishman is unable to attack the goal and it results to no goal. Kai Havertz then tries to shoot from range, but Pavlovic drags his foot to deflect it away. 15' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:24:31 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Where Is Viktor Gyokeres? Kai Havertz is playing up top and with Arsenal linked to Viktor Gyokeres, the question on every Arsenal fan is - Where is the Swede? The Sporting CP forward is reportedly on the verge of signing for the Gunners. 18' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:27:05 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Ethan Nwaneri Shot Saved Christian Norgaard find the Arsenal academy graduate Nwaneri but the Englishman's shot is saved by the AC Milan keeper Terraciano. Corner! 23' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:30:27 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Pressing Milan Arsenal vs Milan is no way a friendly as the Gunners are pressing their Serie A opponents. Amidst that Leao is fouled as Milan look to play out from the back. Calafiori the culprit! 25' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:33:00 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Leao Through On Goal But Unable To Carve Open Rafael Leao vs William Saliba and there's only one winner! A header from Loftus-Cheek finds Leao who finds himself through on goal, but Saliba tracks back to keep him just too wide and prevent a shot. 27' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:36:15 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: What A Move From The Gunners! Some goal if that had been converted! William Saliba finds a pass to Ethan Nwaneri, who then passes it to Declan Rice. The English midfielder passes it to Havertz and the German's cross is able to find an Arsenal player but the shot is blocked! 29' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:40:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Slow Start Post Drink Break Milan have been sitting deep against the Gunners, a ploy many EPL teams have used in England to greater success. 35' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:44:12 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Arsenal Concede Corner Rafael Leao finds Pulisic in the box, but the American cannot make the most of it. Calafiori comes out and defends the ball and concedes a corner but is coolly cleared by the Gunners. 40' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:47:15 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Rossoneri Look To End Half On High After a slow start from the Serie A giants, the Rossoneri look to end the first-half on a high. Despite the Arsenal chances, Milan have had fair share of attack but have not been able to convert it. 42' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:49:25 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: 2 Mins Added 2 added minutes to end the first half, as Martinelli sees another blocked shot go behind for a corner. Frustrating for the Gunners! 45+1' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 05:51:40 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Another Chance Missed First-half ends but not before Gunners fluffing their lines. Saka takes the corner short and gets it back. He puts in a cross to Calafiori, whose shot is well saved by Terracciano, before White’s rebound is blocked. HT' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan An energetic opening 45 in Singapore 👊 pic.twitter.com/BoFaLMyOLD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2025

23 Jul 2025, 06:10:52 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Changes For Second Half Martin Zubimendi makes his Arsenal bow with Mikel Arteta making a host of changes. On come Lewis Skelly, Trossard, Kiwior, Odegaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga. AC Milan too ring in the changes with, with Chukwueze on for Saelemakers 46' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:15:29 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Leao Playing Alone Up Top Leao breaks on his own but is caught up almost immediately by some six Arsenal defenders. Moments later, Ruben Loftus-Cheek breaks with pace but Saliba again thwarts away the danger. 50' Arsenal 0-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:19:37 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Sakaaaa Goal!!! Arsenal finally get reward for their pressure as Bukayo Saka opens the scoring for the evening. Saka is fed by Kiwior who swings in a cross into the area, and the former does well to finish from close range. 53' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:24:02 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Eyeing A Second The Gunners are pushing for a second as Bukayo Saka turns the provider as whips in a cross for Kai Havertz, but the German can’t quite get it under the bar under heavy pressure. Corner given but Milan defend. 57' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:27:17 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Gunners Making Subs Mikel Arteta is eyeing four subs, with Mikel Merino among them. 62' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:32:44 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Max Dowman Gets Huge Cheer Here's a list of changes for either sides - Milan swap goalkeepers, as Terracciano makes way for the 20-year-old Lorenzo Torriani. Comotto and Bondo come on for Ricci and Loftus-Cheek. As for the Arsenal: Nichols, Merino, Salmon, and Dowman replace Saliba, Rice, White, and Saka. 66' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:36:38 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Max Dowman Impressive So Far There's been a huge talk behind the scenes at Arsenal about Max Dowman's ability and the youngster is showing us why the hype around him is real. 70' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:42:42 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Rafael Leao Not Impressed By Ref Rafael Leao isn't impressed by the referee's decision as the Portuguese hauls down Martin Zubimendi. He then whacks away the ball in disgust. However, the ref does not book him and calls for a drinks break! 77' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:45:45 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Penalty Shoot-out To Follow Despite the result, there will be a penalty shoot-out after full-time. Elsewhere, Kai Havertz gets subbed off and on comes Reiss Nelson. 81' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:48:13 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Leandro Trossard Produces A Save Leandro Trossard produces a save off Torriani. Another corner for Arsenal but no end result. 83' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:53:06 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Now Odegaard Gets In The Scheme Of Things The Arsenal skipper finds himself unmarked in the box and shoots from an tight angle, but Torriani is equal to it. The corner finds Nelson, who bends one from range and sees his effort deflected wide off the head of Dutu. 86' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan

23 Jul 2025, 06:56:39 pm IST Arsenal Vs AC Milan Live Score, Club Friendlies: Three Mins Of Stoppages Three mins added and Reiss Nelson has been impressive since coming on for Kai Havertz. The Englishman again shoots from long and Corriani is produces a fine save. 90+1' Arsenal 1-0 AC Milan