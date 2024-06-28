Football

ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match

Argentina are set to clash with Peru in their final group-stage fixture of Group A in the ongoing Copa America 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday morning. Here are the live streaming and other details of the ARG Vs PER match

Argentinas Lionel Messi, right, and Cristian Romero flank goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez singing the national anthem. AP Photo
Argentina's Lionel Messi, right, and Cristian Romero flank goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez while singing the national anthem before the Copa America Group A football match against Chile in East Rutherford. AP Photo/Pamela Smith
info_icon

Argentina, the reigning world champions and Copa America holders, will face Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, looking to maintain their perfect record in Group A on Sunday. Argentina secured their spot in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 win over Chile, becoming the first team to do so.  (More Football News)

The FIFA-ranked number-one team has been in impressive form, with only two losses in their last 59 international matches since 2019. They have won their last seven games consecutively, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two.

Peru, on the other hand, is struggling in the group, sitting at the bottom with only two points from two matches. They must beat Argentina and rely on Canada and Chile drawing their match to advance to the knockout stages.

Lionel Messi, Argentina's star player, might be rested due to a hamstring issue, while Peru will be without Miguel Araujo, who is suspended following a red card against Canada. Anderson Santamaria may start in Peru's three-man defence alongside Carlos Zambrano and Alexander Callens.

Argentina's Lionel Messi grimaces during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Chile in East Rutherford, N.J., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. - (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Lionel Messi Injury, Copa America 2024: Argentina Star Hopes Leg Issue 'Nothing Serious'

BY Associated Press

Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game in India and other parts of the world:

When is Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?

The Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game will be played on June 30, Sunday at 5:30 AM at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Where to watch Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?

As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.

However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests
  2. NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Principal, Vice Principal Of Jharkhand's Oasis School
  3. 'Pained, Tainted Day': War Of Words Between Dhankar And Kharge Over Debate On NEET Issue In Rajya Sabha
  4. The Return Of BJP’s Anti-Emergency Narrative
  5. Then And Now: The Irony Of Emergency Row
Entertainment News
  1. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
  2. American Fashion Designer Vera Wang Shares Throwback Picture As She Turns 75
  3. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage 3 Breast Cancer; Says 'My Treatment Has Already Begun'
  4. Elton John Opens Up His Wardrobe To Sell Off Unwanted Clothes For Charity
  5. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Shafali Verma Hits Double-Ton Vs SA-W In One-Off Test; Javelin Thrower DP Manu Suspended By NADA
  2. DP Manu Suspended: NADA Bans India's Hope At Paris Olympics Javelin Throw For Doping Offence
  3. Italy Vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: ITA Vs SUI Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Shafali Verma Cracks Women's Test Double Ton! Who Else Belongs in This Elite List?
  5. ARG Vs PER, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group A Match
World News
  1. ‘Fake CM Installed By Military’: 11 Lawmakers Banned For Insulting Maryam Nawaz In Pakistan’s Punjab
  2. Biden Glitching, Trump Lies, CNN’s Moderation – What Celebrities Said About Biden-Trump Debate?
  3. Indian Student Faces Deportation From US Over Scholarship Fraud Scandal Exposed On Reddit
  4. Watch: Newlywed Couples Cast Their Vote In Iran’s Presidential Election
  5. Prince Harry To Receive Pat Tillman Award For Service At 2024 ESPYS
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28 LIVE: 5 Dead, 15 Injured In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; CBI Makes 2 More Arrests