Argentina, the reigning world champions and Copa America holders, will face Peru at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, looking to maintain their perfect record in Group A on Sunday. Argentina secured their spot in the quarter-finals with a narrow 1-0 win over Chile, becoming the first team to do so. (More Football News)
The FIFA-ranked number-one team has been in impressive form, with only two losses in their last 59 international matches since 2019. They have won their last seven games consecutively, scoring 15 goals and conceding only two.
Peru, on the other hand, is struggling in the group, sitting at the bottom with only two points from two matches. They must beat Argentina and rely on Canada and Chile drawing their match to advance to the knockout stages.
Lionel Messi, Argentina's star player, might be rested due to a hamstring issue, while Peru will be without Miguel Araujo, who is suspended following a red card against Canada. Anderson Santamaria may start in Peru's three-man defence alongside Carlos Zambrano and Alexander Callens.
Here is how you can watch Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game in India and other parts of the world:
When is Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?
The Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game will be played on June 30, Sunday at 5:30 AM at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Where to watch Argentina vs Peru, Copa America 2024 Group A, Matchday 3 game?
As of now, there is no broadcast or streaming of the Copa America 2024 in India.
However, you can click HERE to check where Copa America is being aired or streamed in different parts of the world.