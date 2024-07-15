Football

Copa America 2024 Final: Fan Ruckus Outside Stadium Delays ARG Vs COL Kick-Off - In Pics

Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday evening. Video posted on social media showed fans, mostly wearing Colombia’s yellow and red colors, jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside, although plenty of fans had already made it to their seats before then. One young fan wearing an Argentina jersey was let inside the gate crying hysterically as the man who was with him and a police officer tried to comfort him.

Copa America 2024 Final: Argentina vs Colombia | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Copa America final 2024: Fans wait to enter the stadium
Copa America final 2024: Fans wait to enter the stadium | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Colombia fan cheers as she waits for the start of final match
Colombia fan cheers as she waits for the start of final match | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

A Colombia fan cheers as she waits for the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A man is detained by police outside the stadium
A man is detained by police outside the stadium | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

A man is detained by police outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Policemen give instructions to fans
Policemen give instructions to fans | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Policemen give instructions to fans outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

| Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Fans try to enter the stadium following delays to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

A security agent assists a fan
A security agent assists a fan | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

A security agent assists a fan who was waiting to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina fans try to enter the stadium
Argentina fans try to enter the stadium | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Fans try to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match betwen Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina fan cheers prior to the start of the Copa America final
Argentina fan cheers prior to the start of the Copa America final | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

An Argentina fan cheers prior to the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Fans of Argentina
Fans of Argentina | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Fans of Argentina cheer prior to the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Colombian fans
Colombian fans | Photo: AP/Wilfredo Lee

Colombian fans cheer as they wait for the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.

