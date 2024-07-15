Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
A Colombia fan cheers as she waits for the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
A man is detained by police outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Policemen give instructions to fans outside the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Fans try to enter the stadium following delays to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
A security agent assists a fan who was waiting to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Fans try to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match betwen Argentina and Colombia, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
An Argentina fan cheers prior to the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Fans of Argentina cheer prior to the Copa America final soccer match against Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Colombian fans cheer as they wait for the start of the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Florida.