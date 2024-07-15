Football

Copa America 2024 Final: Fan Ruckus Outside Stadium Delays ARG Vs COL Kick-Off - In Pics

Fans appeared to breach the security gates at Hard Rock Stadium hours before the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday evening. Video posted on social media showed fans, mostly wearing Colombia’s yellow and red colors, jumping over security railings near the Southwest entrance of the stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and running past police officers and stadium attendants. Screams could be heard in the background. A handful of people could be seen receiving medical treatment and asking for water in the sweltering South Florida heat. Officers were able to push the crowd behind black gates and lock down the entrance so that no one could get inside, although plenty of fans had already made it to their seats before then. One young fan wearing an Argentina jersey was let inside the gate crying hysterically as the man who was with him and a police officer tried to comfort him.