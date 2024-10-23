Alessia Russo Named England's Women's Player Of The Year

The Arsenal forward played a key role for the Lionesses during their Euro 2025 qualifying campaign to help them book a spot in the tournament.
She scored three goals in six starts, a team-high, and had the joint-most shots on target with Beth Mead (five), having 14 attempts overall.
Overall, she played 11 times in the 2023-24 season, with her six-goal haul also earning her the team's top goalscorer award.
Russo is the fourth Arsenal player to win the award in the past decade, following in Mead's footsteps after she won it in 2021-22.
The 25-year-old was voted the stand-out player for England, ahead of Lauren James and Lucy Bronze, who finished second and third respectively.
England face Germany at Wembley in their next game on Friday, in their first meeting since the Lionesses beat them in the Euro 2022 final.