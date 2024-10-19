AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures

The AFC Champions League 2024/25, Elite West Region matchday 3 fixtures get underway as the likes of Al-Sadd, Al-Ain and Al-Hilal look to get back on track in the prestigious tournament. (More Football News)
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Hilal sit on fourth position with one win and one draw. Al-Hilal sit top of the Elite West Region points table with two wins out of two. Al-Ain, who are the defending champions, are at the bottom, with one defeat and one draw.
The final stage, hosted in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4, 2025, will also determine as to will qualify for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and Club World Cup next year.
When Are Matchday 3 Fixtures?
AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite West Region Standings After Matchweek 2
The AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.