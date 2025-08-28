AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht Live Streaming, UEFA Conference League Playoff: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg

  • AEK Athens host Anderlecht after a 1-1 draw in Brussels

  • Kasper Dolberg and Niclas Eliasson scored in the first leg

  • Anderlecht boasts a strong away record at OPAP Arena

  • Recent signings like Anthony Martial boost AEK's attacking options

  • Injury concerns for Anderlecht as they rely on youth talent

AEK Athens host RSC Anderlecht at OPAP Arena in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff tie on Thursday, 28 August, with both teams seeking a decisive win after a 1-1 first-leg draw.

AEK Athens were satisfied with the result of the first leg in the UEFA Conference League, but the tie remains finely balanced. The Greek side managed an impressive away draw against Anderlecht at Lotto Park in Brussels.

Kasper Dolberg, the Danish striker for the Belgian giants, scored after 21 minutes, but Niclas Eliasson equalised for AEK Athens in the 74th minute, ensuring the tie remains open ahead of the OPAP Arena rematch.

Dikéfalos, as AEK are known, will need to be cautious not to leave their defence exposed to Anderlecht's counterattacks, a tactic the Belgian side execute well, though it did not yield results in the first leg. Anderlecht, despite the support of 15,000 home fans, could not capitalise on their advantage in Brussels but remain determined to progress in the UEFA Conference League.

The last time AEK Athens hosted Anderlecht in a European competition was in 2011, when the Belgian side won 6-2 on aggregate in the UEFA Europa League fifth round.

In the current Conference League campaign, AEK Athens have remained unbeaten at home, with their last defeat at OPAP Arena in European play dating back to August 2022. Anderlecht’s last knockout stage appearance in a UEFA competition came in 2018, when they reached the Europa League round of 16. These historical results set the stage for a high-stakes rematch in Athens.

AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht: Home & Away Record

RSC Anderlecht can draw confidence from their strong record at OPAP Arena, where they have never lost, including a 2-1 win in their last continental visit to AEK Athens. In their most recent league match, Anderlecht defeated Dender 2-0 away.

AEK Athens, meanwhile, have been flawless at home in all competitions, winning their last five matches at OPAP Arena. On the road, Anderlecht have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches.

In head-to-head encounters, AEK Athens have drawn twice and lost three times in their last five matches against Anderlecht. At home, AEK have drawn once and lost twice in their last three meetings with the Belgian side.

Recent form shows AEK Athens with two wins and three draws in their last five matches, while Anderlecht have two wins, two draws and one loss. The form guide reads: AEK Athens – W-D-W-D-D, Anderlecht – D-W-D-L-W.

AEK Athens Preview

AEK Athens approach the decisive second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff with confidence, following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Brussels. Under coach Marko Nikolić, the Greek champions have displayed composure and effectiveness throughout the qualifiers, highlighted by a 3-1 home win over Aris Limassol.

The recent signing of Anthony Martial adds intrigue to their forward options, as he continues to integrate into the squad. Orbelín Pineda orchestrates play in midfield, while Luka Jović provides a clinical edge in attack, making AEK a formidable opponent at OPAP Arena.

In the Greek Super League, AEK Athens finished as runners-up in the regular season but slipped to fourth in the playoffs, entering the UEFA Conference League from the second qualifying round. Despite being outshot by Anderlecht in the first leg (20 to 11 overall, 9 to 5 on target and 2.05 to 0.82 xG), AEK held firm. Their domestic campaign began with a confident 2-0 win over Panserraikos, a lower-table side from last season.

Anderlecht Preview

For Anderlecht, coach Besnik Hasi’s squad faces pressure ahead of the OPAP Arena clash. Recent struggles in front of goal, including a goalless draw against Antwerp and missed opportunities in the first leg, have been compounded by injuries to key players such as Jan Vertonghen and Mario Stroeykens.

This has forced Hasi to rely on emerging talents like Jan-Carlo Simić and Yari Verschaeren. Kasper Dolberg remains the primary goal threat, but inconsistent service has limited his impact.

Anderlecht finished fourth in the Belgian Pro League main stage, securing a 'wooden medal' and a spot in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. New coach Besnik Hasi was brought in to guide the team through the qualifiers, but after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Häcken (2-4 on penalties), their ambitions were lowered to the Conference League playoffs.

On their path to the playoffs, the Belgians overcame Sheriff (3-0; 1-1) but couldn't secure a win against AEK in the first leg (1-1), despite outplaying and statistically outperforming their opponents (56% to 44% possession). In the domestic league, Anderlecht have nine points from four matches, sitting third with a game in hand (three wins, one loss).

AEK Athens Vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff 2nd Leg: Live Streaming Details

When is the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?

The AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match being played?

The AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will be played at the OPAP Arena in Nea Filadelfeia in Greece.

Where to watch the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live online?

The AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be live-streamed on any platforms in India.

In Belgium, fans can watch the match live online RSC Anderlecht’s official channel. Bet365 will also live-stream the match in select markets.

Where to watch the AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match live broadcast?

The AEK Athens vs Anderlecht, UEFA Conference League 2025-26 Playoff second leg match will not be televised on any TV channels in India or Belgium. Greek fans can watch it on the Cosmote Sport 2 HD channel.

