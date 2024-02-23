Five Greatest WWE Elimination Chamber Moments Of All-Time

1. High-Flying Morrison:

John Morrison’s extreme athleticism and risk-taking jumps gave him the spotlight throughout his WWE career. The 2011 Elimination Chamber main event between Randy Orton, CM Punk, Sheamus, John Cena, John Morrison, and R-Truth was for a spot in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania XXVII.

Sheamus was kicked down to the ring by Morrison who was on the top of the pod. Morrison climbed to the top of the steel cage structure and jumped from almost 16 feet onto Sheamus, leading to a pinfall, resulting in Sheamus being eliminated from the match. This moment sent shockwaves across the WWE fans worldwide.