Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022: India’s Title Hopes End After Lost To Spain In Crossover Match

India will next play Canada for the ninth to 16th place classification match in the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 on Tuesday.

Udita makes a tackle against Spain during India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match.
Udita makes a tackle against Spain during India's FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 9:59 am

The Indian women's hockey team crashed out of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2022 title race after losing 0-1 to co-hosts Spain in a hard-fought crossover match on Monday. After a fiercely-contested three quarters, the Indian defence let in a goal just three minutes from the final hooter when Marta Segu scored from a rebound to exit from the knock-out rounds. (More Hockey News)

As has been the case so far in the tournament, India fared poorly once again in converting penalty corners. They earned four in the game against Spain's three but all the chances went in vain. India's first penalty corner came in the eighth minute but the Spanish defence was up to the task to deny any inroads.

In the first quarter, both the teams were a little hesitant in their play, committing some unforced errors which resulted in very few scoring chances. After that it was all about Spain as they explored ways to get past the India back line.

India captain Savita, in front of the goal, showed why she has such high reputation as she pulled off saves time and again to keep the deadlock intact.  

Related stories

FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: India Go Down Fighting 3-4 Against New Zealand

FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: India Play 1-1 Draw Against China – In Pics

FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022: India, China Play Out 1-1 Draw

Spain continued attack in the second quarter and in a moment of goalkeeping brilliance, Savita made three consecutive saves, first from a Xantal Gine's penalty corner strike, then a rebound from the same player and finally a rebound from Begona Garcia to keep her side afloat.

Seconds later, India secured their second PC but first Spain goalie Melanie Garcia saved Monika's shot and then Lucia Jimenez showed immense composure to keep out the rebound.

India soon created a great opportunity to take the lead when Salima Tete set it up for Vandana Kataraiya with a brilliant run along the baseline but the latter dinked over the cross bar while trying to chip it over Garcia's reach as both the teams failed to break the stalemate at half time.

After the change of ends, India started on the front foot and Spain had to stay focused to keep their opponent's attacks at bay. The momentum shifted back and forth during the third quarter as both the teams were looking increasingly frantic, resulting in mistakes but the deadlock still remained.

The fourth and final quarter saw both the teams creating early opportunities. First an unmarked Sara Barrios shot wide with only Savita to beat and then a lovely flowing move by India was cut out before they could find the telling shot.  

Then Jimenez tried to juggle her way through the India defence only to meet the inpenetrable Savita. Spain's Georgina Oliva then danced through the Indian defence but shot over the bar. Monika also began made some great runs to trouble the Spanish defence, but failed to yield any result from them.

The deadlock finally broke just three minutes from the hooter through Marta Segu who scored from a rebound from close range after Clara Ycart's initial shot was saved by Savita. Leading by a goal, Spain didn't make the final minutes easy for themselves as they played with nine players with Garcia receiving a yellow card and then Segu receiving a green.

Despite enjoying the two player advantage, the Indians failed to capitalise on the opportunity, thereby crashing out of the medal rounds. India will next play Canada for the ninth to 16th place classification match here on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, New Zealand will play Germany, another co-hosts Netherlands will be up against Belgium, Australia will take on Spain and England will square off against Argentina.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 Savita Punia Deep Grace Ekka Salima Tete Vandana Kataraiya India Women's National Hockey Team Spain Women's National Hockey Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read