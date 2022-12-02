FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay Crash Out On Goal Difference Despite Beating Ghana
The result also put Ghana out of the competition.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez in tears after his team's elimination from the World Cup. AP
APUPDATED 02 Dec 2022 10:47 pm
Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. (More Football News | Points Table)
The result also put Ghana out of the competition.
Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta.
Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of its game to qualify.
It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines and covered his face with his shirt having been substituted in what was likely his last World Cup appearance.
Tags
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.