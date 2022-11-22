Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski Misses Penalty As Mexico And Poland Play Out A 0-0 Draw

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved as Poland settled for a 0-0 draw versus Mexico.

Robert Lewandowski remains without a WC goal to his name.
Robert Lewandowski remains without a WC goal to his name. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 22 Nov 2022 11:50 pm

Robert Lewandowski’s second-half penalty attempt was saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, leaving Poland to settle for a 0-0 draw Tuesday at the World Cup. (More Football News)

It was Robert Lewandowski’s first penalty miss for the national team. Poland’s all-time leading scorer with 76 goals remains without a World Cup goal.

The Poland forward was awarded the penalty following a VAR review after Hector Moreno got hold of his shirt and pulled him down. Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, came up yelling in celebration after his stop, sending the crowd into chants of “Memo!”

While Mexico dominated possession, Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny turned away all three of El Tri’s shots on goal.

The scoreless draw was good for Argentina, which was upset by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in an earlier Group C match. The Argentines, led by Lionel Messi, were widely considered to be the favorites to advance.

Tags
Sports Fifa Poland National Football Team Mexico National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Robert Lewandowski Guillermo Ochoa Qatar Wojciech Szczęsny
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans ‘Disappointed’ As JioCinema App 'Spoils' Live Streaming Experience

Business

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs Iran, Senegal Vs Netherlands, USA Vs Wales Live

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia Brace Helps Ecuador Win 2-0 Against Qatar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Represents India At FIFA World Cup Inaugration

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: US President Joe Biden Telephones USA Soccer Team Ahead Of USA Vs Wales

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Reveals Its Revenues Ahead Of The Mega Football Tournament

Sports

VP Dhankhar To Attend FIFA World Cup Opening In Qatar

National

City Of Kolkata Gears Up For The Biggest Football Tournament - FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why The West Must Stop Hypocrisy Of Bashing Qatar

International

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski Misses...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Stephanie Frappart Creates...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Romelu Lukaku Set To Miss...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia Hold Off Denmark To...