Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
FIFA World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling Leaves England Squad After Home Break-in

05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
Full Table
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

England attacker Raheem Sterling has left the world cup squad and returned to his home after a break-in at his house.

Raheem Sterling with his England national football teammates.
Courtesy: Twitter
img
AP
UPDATED 05 Dec 2022 2:55 pm

England forward Raheem Sterling has left his team’s World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the U.K. after a break-in at his home. (More Football News)

The 27-year-old Manchester City player missed England’s 3-0 win against Senegal in its round of 16 match Sunday and it was not known if he would be back for his nation’s quarterfinal match with France on Saturday.

“We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family,” coach Gareth Southgate said. “That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.”

England announced an hour and a half before kick off against Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium that Sterling would be unavailable because of a “family matter.”

The English Press Association later reported armed intruders had broken into his home while his wife and three children were inside.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family,” captain Harry Kane said. “It is a private matter with him, but it’s never easy to see one or your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that.”

Kane added: “From us as a team we send him our best and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

Sports Fifa Raheem Sterling FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 England National Football Team Senegal National Football Team Harry Kane Football Gareth Southgate
