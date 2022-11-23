Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Players Not To Be Blamed For Qatar WC, Says Joshua Kimmich

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich has said that it is not the players' fault that the World Cup is taking place in Qatar amid controversies.

Joshua Kimmich is an integral part of the German Football team.
Joshua Kimmich is an integral part of the German Football team. Eurosport
img
AP
UPDATED 23 Nov 2022 8:33 am

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich says his “childhood dream” of playing in a World Cup is being tainted by the constant criticism directed at tournament host Qatar from his country. (More Football News)

“I would like to be able to look forward to a World Cup, even if it takes place here,” Kimmich said Tuesday before Germany’s opening game against Japan the next day. “It’s a huge dream for all of us, we’re all on fire. We all want to play a good tournament, we all want to win tomorrow and yes, it’s not our fault where the World Cup takes place.”

Germany’s buildup to the tournament in Qatar has been overshadowed by fan protests at home, political statements and calls to boycott the tournament over human rights issues including the treatment of migrant workers and members of the LGBTQ community in the oil and gas-rich Persian Gulf nation.

Kimmich, who has never suggested the complaints or grievances were in any way misplaced, previously said the protests were 12 years too late in reference to FIFA’s 2010 decision to award soccer’s most important tournament to Qatar.

The 27-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder repeated that point on Tuesday.

“We’ve talked a lot about the fact the World Cup was awarded here. That was 12 years ago, when I was 15, and now I somehow always have to comment on it. I don’t know if it’s always justified,” he said.

Kimmich said he did think it was important players speak out against problems and grievances.

“But we also have to manage this balancing act of focusing on the sporting side,” he said. “I mean regardless of where the World Cup is taking place, it’s a World Cup, it’s the biggest competition for us footballers there is. It’s a huge childhood dream to play tomorrow and yet somehow I have the feeling that it’s always being talked down a bit or that you can’t really look forward to it.”

Kimmich referred to the general atmosphere in Germany, where there are none of the usual huge outdoor fan parties and where hundreds of pubs and bars are boycotting the tournament in protest. There are few flags flying from balconies or car windows, and little sign of any enthusiasm for the event.

“I don’t feel like there’s any real joy there,” Kimmich said.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football Germany National Football Team Joshua Kimmich Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Bayern Munich Japan National Football Team
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: England And Iran Fans Experience Delay Due To Ticketing App Problem

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Pre-World Cup Interview Won't Impact Portugal Team, Says Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: European Teams Abandon Plan To Wear 'One Love' Armbands After FIFA Calls For Sanctions

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football Fans ‘Disappointed’ As JioCinema App 'Spoils' Live Streaming Experience

Business

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs Iran, Senegal Vs Netherlands, USA Vs Wales Live

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Enner Valencia Brace Helps Ecuador Win 2-0 Against Qatar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Represents India At FIFA World Cup Inaugration

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: US President Joe Biden Telephones USA Soccer Team Ahead Of USA Vs Wales

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Reveals Its Revenues Ahead Of The Mega Football Tournament

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Fans Rejoice...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Players Not To Be Blamed For...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: France Show Class In 4-1...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Robert Lewandowski Misses...