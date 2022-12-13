Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
FIFA World Cup 2022: Motherly Love Boosts Morocco's Team Spirit At World Cup

14 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
croatia
Croatia
15 Dec | 00:30 am
france
France
morocco
Morocco
Full Table
11 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
1
england
France
2
10 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
1
morocco
Portugal
0
10 Dec | 00:30 am
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Argentina
2
09 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
1
croatia
Brazil
1
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
6
portugal
Switzerland
1
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Spain
0
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
4
brazil
South Korea
1
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
1
japan
Croatia
1
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
3
england
Senegal
0
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
3
france
Poland
1
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Motherly Love Boosts Morocco's Team Spirit At World Cup

Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.

Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrates his team's win over Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Sofiane Boufal of Morocco celebrates his team's win over Portugal in the quarterfinals on Saturday. AP
AP
UPDATED 13 Dec 2022 11:06 pm

Morocco's players are sharing the World Cup spotlight with some of their most ardent fans: their mothers. (More Football News)

Many of the players have brought their mothers and other family members to Qatar and celebrated with them in the stadiums after the team's impressive string of victories.

Midfielder Sofiane Boufal was dancing with his mother on the field after Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday to become the first African and Arab nation to reach the World Cup semifinals. They held hands and danced in circles to the delight of the crowd.

Defender Achraf Hakimi posted images on social media of his mother giving him a kiss on the cheek after he scored the winning penalty against Spain in the round of 16 last week. “I love you mom,” he wrote.

Even coach Walid Regragui has been celebrating with his mother, climbing into the stands after the Spain match to embrace her among jubilant Morocco fans. 

“We represent Morocco, so we have an image that we have to spread around the world," the coach said Tuesday. 

“And because the World Cup is the best shop window, if you like, we want to show our players and how close they are to their families. That's part of our culture, it's where we're from."

Regragui said bringing the families to the World Cup was part of the team's strategy to perform at the highest level.

“We thought about this with the staff and we thought about details like bringing in our family members to try to build team spirit and that helped us go far in this tournament,” he said.

Morocco faces defending champion France in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Midfielder Ilias Chair said the support from the families means everything to the team.

“My parents and my wife have come ... and I think all the other players have their parents and family members here as well," he said Tuesday. 

"And that has given us great strength, and I hope it continues that way, because if you look at the films, at the videos after the game of players with their parents, it's fantastic. And you see people with tears in their eyes.”

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Morocco National Football Team Sofiane Boufal Achraf Hakimi Hakim Ziyech Walid Regragui
