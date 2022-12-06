FIFA World Cup 2022, Round Of 16: Morocco Beat Spain In Penalty Shootout To Enter Their First Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

Morocco players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Spain on Tuesday.
Morocco players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout against Spain on Tuesday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 06 Dec 2022 11:22 pm

Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face either Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco is the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. It is the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Morocco National Football Team Spain National Football Team Hakim Ziyech Walid Regragui Luis Enrique Gavi Páez
