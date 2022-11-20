Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
ecuador
Ecuador
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica

Results will be available as the tournament starts.

Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ecquador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Maradona - 'Hand of God' to 'Goal of The Century'

Diego Maradona showed two sides of his personality in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England.

Maradona's 'hand of god' goal lives in infamy amongst the great football moments.
Maradona's 'hand of god' goal lives in infamy amongst the great football moments. Twitter
img
Tejas Rane
UPDATED 20 Nov 2022 6:37 pm

In two goals within four minutes in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England, Diego Maradona showed both sides of his personality. Goal No. 1, immortalized as the ‘Hand of God’, brought out the cheeky ruffian in him, a man not beyond bending rules.

Goal No. 2 proved that the Argentine was the greatest footballer of all time alongside Pele.

Playing at noon in the sweltering heat of Mexico City (no air-conditioned stadiums then), on the shifty, uneven pitch of the Azteca Stadium (no billiard tops then, either), Maradona, just about 5 ‘6’, leapt for a header in the 51st minute of the game. In a one-on-one with the tall England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, he punted the ball in with his left fist.

Despite England’s desperate protests, the referee Ali Bin Nasser allowed the goal. Shilton and many Englishmen never forgave Maradona.

Later, the always quotable Maradona told the press that the goal was made possible "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God".

What happened four minutes later further added to the drama of the match, and together with the first goal, became the most vibrant metaphor of Maradona’s sinner and saint personality.

Collecting the ball in his own half, Maradona made space for himself with his own version of the Cruyff turn. He then embarked on a mazy yet explosive run, beating
five England defenders, covering 60 yards in 10 seconds, before slotting home past Shilton with his legendary left foot.

‘The Goal of the Century’, they wrongly called it. It was the ‘Goal of Forever’.

Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Great Moments Diego Maradona Argentina National Football Team England National Football Team Aztec Stadium Peter Shilton 1986 FIFA World Cup
