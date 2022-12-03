Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

FIFA World Cup 2022: Injured Star Neymar Joins Teammates To Watch Brazil's Game On The Sidelines

03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
04 Dec | 20:30 pm
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Injured Star Neymar Joins Teammates To Watch Brazil's Game On The Sidelines

Injured forward Neymar was at Lusail Stadium on Friday to watch Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup.

Injured star Neymar was in the stands to watch Brazil vs Cameroon.
Injured star Neymar was in the stands to watch Brazil vs Cameroon. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 03 Dec 2022 10:46 am

Injured forward Neymar was at Lusail Stadium on Friday to watch Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon at the World Cup, and was expected to start training with the ball again on Saturday. (More Football News)

It was the first time Neymar joined his teammates at a match since injuring his right ankle last week in Brazil's opener against Serbia.

Neymar was not limping as he got off the team's bus at the stadium and appeared to be in good spirits. He talked to teammates as they warmed up on the field and even played with the ball by the sideline.

Team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar sounded optimistic about Neymar's recovery after the match, but said it was too soon to know if he would be available for Monday's game against South Korea in the round of 16. 

Left back Alex Sandro, who is nursing a hip injury, also will train Saturday.

"They will work with the ball on the field tomorrow (Saturday) and we will see how they respond," Lasmar said.

Neymar was the only player who stayed at the team hotel during the match against Switzerland on Monday. He had stayed behind undergoing treatment for damaged ankle ligaments.

Right back Danilo also didn't play against Cameroon because of an ankle injury, but Lasmar said he would train normally with the rest of the group on Saturday and was closer to becoming available for the game against South Korea.

Neymar was shown by the Brazilian soccer confederation earlier Friday doing drills with a ball at the team hotel. He had physiotherapy treatment in a pool Wednesday. Danilo and Alex Sandro practiced separately at the team's training center Friday.

Neymar injured his back in the quarterfinals against Colombia during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and missed the rest of the tournament. He also missed the 2019 Copa America because of another right ankle injury.

Tags
Sports Fifa Neymar Brazil National Football Team Cameroon National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Sports Injury Qatar Tite
img
Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum has been the industry's standard dummy text ever since the 1500s, when an unknown printer took a galley of type and scrambled it to make a type specimen book.
Advertisement

Other top stories

Hospitalized Pele Thanks Fans During Fight Against Cancer

FIFA World Cup: Japan Stun Spain 2-1 But Both Teams Through To The Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Germany's Run Ends Despite 4-2 Win Over Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Hold On To Their Lead To Beat Canada And Enter Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Two Huge Romelu Lukaku Misses See Belgium Get Eliminated, Croatia Through To Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2022: Declan Rice Admits To Feeling The Strain Due To Mid-Season World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar's Further Participation To Be Decided After Cameroon Match

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana, Uruguay Butt Heads Again After The Infamous 2010 World Cup Meeting

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Try To Stay Alive In David Vs Goliath Battle, Brazil May Rotate Squad

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Up In...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Injured Star Neymar Joins...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Create History,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Eclipse Serbia...

Advertisement