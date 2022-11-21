Monday, Nov 21, 2022
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Represents India At FIFA World Cup Inaugration

India Vice President Jagdeep Thani is on a two day visit to Qatar to represent India at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
img
PTI
UPDATED 21 Nov 2022 9:07 am

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday joined the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (More Football News)

Dhankhar is in Doha for a two-day visit to represent India at the inauguration of FIFA's showpiece event. He is visiting Doha at the invitation of Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and other dignitaries in the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022," External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted. Besides attending the inaugural ceremony of the Football World Cup, the Vice President will also interact with members of the Indian community during the visit.

The Vice President's visit would be an opportunity to join a close and friendly country Qatar as it hosts a major sporting event and also acknowledge the role played and support extended by Indians in this World Cup, the MEA statement said on Friday.

India and Qatar enjoy close and friendly relations with multi-faceted partnership extending to areas of trade, energy, security, defence, health, culture, education, among others, the MEA statement said.

In the last financial year, bilateral trade between the two countries crossed USD 15 billion. Qatar plays an important partner in India's energy security and India participates in the gulf nation's food security.

India and Qatar would be celebrating 50 years of establishment of full diplomatic relations next year. The MEA statement said people-to-people ties form an important element of bilateral relationship with over 840,000 Indians in Qatar.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football: FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Jagdeep Dhankhar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani Football Qatar National Football Team
