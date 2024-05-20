Sports

EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics

Defending champions Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive English Premier League title on Sunday (May 20, 2024) by defeating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season. City held off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, who finished with 89 points as against City's 91. A brace from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola's team on course for their latest title, and Rodri scored the third.

Manchester City Win Historic Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City players celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Manchester City clinched the English Premier League on Sunday after beating West Ham in their last match of the season.

1/7
Manchester Citys Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

2/7
Manchester Citys Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/7
Manchester Citys head coach Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, and Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak celebrate with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/7
Manchester Citys head coach Pep Guardiola
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, celebrates with Manchester City's Phil Foden at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/7
Manchester Citys Phil Foden
Manchester City's Phil Foden Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/7
English Premier League
English Premier League Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City fans celebrate during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/7
Manchester Citys Rodrigo
Manchester City's Rodrigo Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rodrigo, second left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Graffiti 'Threatening' Kejriwal Appear Inside Metro Trains, AAP Says BJP Behind It
  2. Essay On Car Crash, Counselling: Bail With Conditions For Minor Who Killed 2 In Pune
  3. SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against New Criminal Laws, Allows Withdrawal Of Petition
  4. Civic Survey Finds 499 Dilapidated Buildings In Raigad; Notices Issued To Residents
  5. Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Hina Khan Is Happy To See People Queuing Up To Vote 'Despite Heat Of Almost 40 Degrees'
  2. Vidya Balan, Urmila Matondkar Cast Their Votes, Braving Blistering Mumbai Heat
  3. 'It Is The Biggest Festival Of Democracy', Manoj Bajpayee Declares After Casting His Vote
  4. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Calls Salman Khan His Only Friend In The Industry: Even If ‘Inshallah’ Didn't Happen, He Stands By Me
  5. R. Madhavan: 'You'd Be Blamed For The Complaints You Have If You Don't Vote'
Sports News
  1. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Welcomes Arne Slot As The German Bids Goodbye - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. NBA Playoffs Wrap: Minnesota Wolves Dump Out Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers Take Out New York Knicks
  4. T20 World Cup: McGurk, Short Likely To Be Named As AUS's Travelling Reserves - Report
  5. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Cabinet Holds Emergency Meeting After Death of Raisi In Chopper Crash
  2. Nepal PM Prachanda Wins Vote Of Confidence In Parliament
  3. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  4. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  5. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Oppn's Success Important In Democracy, Says Modi; Ajinkya Rahane Casts Vote
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray