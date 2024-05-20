Sports

EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics

Defending champions Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive English Premier League title on Sunday (May 20, 2024) by defeating West Ham 3-1 on the final day of the season. City held off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, who finished with 89 points as against City's 91. A brace from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola's team on course for their latest title, and Rodri scored the third.