England under Ben Stokes are not big on team meetings and prefer organic conversations about the game to get the best out of players, says the team's batting mainstay Joe Root. (More Cricket News)

Root, who is yet to make big runs in the ongoing Test series against India, has fully bought into England's aggressive style of play in the longest format. Their five-match series against India is locked at 1-1 after the hosts bounced back to trump 'Bazball' in Visakhapatnam on Monday in the second Test.