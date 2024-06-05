Ground staff cover the pitch as rains stops an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland' at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
An umpire signals and ground staff collect the stumps as rain stops an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Scotland's batsmen George Munsey and Michael Jones bump gloves during their partnership against England at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot from the bowling of England's Chris Jordan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot from a delivery of England's Moeen Ali during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Chris Jordan bowls against Scotland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Fans remain in the stands as rain interrupts an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados