ENG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Rain Abandons Play At Barbados - In Pics

Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each. Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in the first half. England’s target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as Ireland kept the opposition bowlers under the pump for the majority of the contest.