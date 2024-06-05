Sports

ENG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup: Rain Abandons Play At Barbados - In Pics

Intermittent rain forced abandonment of the T20 World Cup clash between England and Scotland on Tuesday with both teams sharing a point each. Rain arrived right at the innings break once again after having already truncated the game to a 10-overs-per-side affair, with Scotland reaching 90 for no loss in the first half. England’s target was revised to 109 runs needed off 10 overs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method as Ireland kept the opposition bowlers under the pump for the majority of the contest.

T20 Cricket WCup: England vs Scotland Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Ground staff cover the pitch as rains stops an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland' at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

1/6
T20 Cricket WCup England Scotland
T20 Cricket WCup England Scotland Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

An umpire signals and ground staff collect the stumps as rain stops an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

2/6
George Munsey
George Munsey Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Scotland's batsmen George Munsey and Michael Jones bump gloves during their partnership against England at an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

3/6
Scotlands George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot from the bowling of England's Chris Jordan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

4/6
Michael Jones
Michael Jones Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot from a delivery of England's Moeen Ali during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/6
Englands Chris Jordan
England's Chris Jordan Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

England's Chris Jordan bowls against Scotland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

6/6
England vs Scotland
England vs Scotland Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

Fans remain in the stands as rain interrupts an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise ‘Scam’: HC Refuses To Grant Bail To Businessman Dhall, Says Allegations Serious
  2. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  3. Mumbai: History-Sheeter Held For Extorting Rs 48 Lakh From Woman By Posing As Dawood Ibrahim's Kin
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  5. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
Entertainment News
  1. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  2. Lights, Camera, Action: 4 Short Films To Ignite Your Pride Month Spirit
  3. Alia Bhatt On Her Transition From Bollywood To Being An International Name: It's Tough To Pinpoint What Worked
  4. Anurag Kashyap On Actors' Rising Demands And Entourage Costs: It’s Not A Holiday
  5. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’ Screening: Rebecca Henderson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Amandla Stenberg, Margarita Levieva Look Oh-So-Gorgeous – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  2. Where Is Golf Going? No Clarity Even A Yeart After PGA Tour's Deal With Saudis - Analysis
  3. Rohit Sharma Emotional As Rahul Dravid Announces Departure: 'I Tried To Convince Him To Stay'
  4. Kevin De Bruyne Opens Up On Saudi's Move After Man City Contract: 'Twilight Of My Career'
  5. French Open Day 10 Recap: New World No 1 Crowned As Djokovic Withdraws; Swiatek In Semis
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners Full List
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: No Party Reaches Majority, Modi Declares Victory For NDA | Highlights