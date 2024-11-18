England's Jude Bellingham gestures to the fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Jude Bellingham runs with the ball away from Ireland's Dara O'Shea, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, top, scores his side's fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Noni Madueke clears the ball away from Ireland's Callum O'Dowda, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Jarrod Bowen celebrates with Curtis Jones, right, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Conor Gallagher celebrates with Curtis Jones, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Harry Kane, on the ground, reacts after failing to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.