ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win

Harry Kane’s 69th international goal sparked a second-half scoring spree that fired England back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. In temporary head coach Lee Carsley’s final game in charge, a 5-0 win against Ireland secured promotion and ensured England will be back among Europe’s leading nations in the next edition of the competition. England won its group on goal difference ahead of second-placed Greece, which beat Finland 2-0.

Ireland England Nations League Soccer
England Ireland Nations League Soccer | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

England's Jude Bellingham gestures to the fans at the end of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

1/8
England Ireland Nations League Soccer
Ireland England Nations League Soccer | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Jude Bellingham runs with the ball away from Ireland's Dara O'Shea, left, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

2/8
Ireland vs England
England Vs Ireland | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Taylor Harwood-Bellis, top, scores his side's fifth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

3/8
England Vs Ireland
Ireland vs England | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Noni Madueke clears the ball away from Ireland's Callum O'Dowda, right, during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

4/8
IRE vs ENG
ENG Vs IRE | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Jarrod Bowen celebrates with Curtis Jones, right, after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

5/8
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: IRE vs ENG
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: ENG Vs IRE Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Conor Gallagher celebrates with Curtis Jones, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

6/8
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: ENG Vs IRE
UEFA Nations League 2024-25: IRE vs ENG Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Harry Kane, on the ground, reacts after failing to score during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

7/8
UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs England
UEFA Nations League: England Vs Ireland Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Anthony Gordon celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

8/8
UEFA Nations League: England Vs Ireland
UEFA Nations League: Ireland vs England Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
England's Harry Kane, left, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between England and the Republic of Ireland at Wembley stadium in London.

