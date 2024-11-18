Sports

ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win

Harry Kane’s 69th international goal sparked a second-half scoring spree that fired England back to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League on Sunday. In temporary head coach Lee Carsley’s final game in charge, a 5-0 win against Ireland secured promotion and ensured England will be back among Europe’s leading nations in the next edition of the competition. England won its group on goal difference ahead of second-placed Greece, which beat Finland 2-0.