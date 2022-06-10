Friday, Jun 10, 2022
ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: England Bowl First Against Depleted New Zealand At Trent Bridge

England are unchanged for the second Test against New Zealand. The Kiwis made three changes.

England lead New Zealand 1-0 in the three-match Test series. Courtesy: ICC (@ICC)

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 3:35 pm

England will bowl first against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting June 10 (Friday). Ben Stokes won the toss as Tom Latham filled in for Kane Williamson, who has been ruled out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19 on the eve of the match.

England are unchanged with Jack Leach retaining his place in the XI despite missing the majority of the first Test's play at Lord's due to concussion protocols.

"Generally here the wicket gets better as the game goes on, get them in early and get Jimmy and Broady going with the new ball," Stokes said at the toss.

New Zealand, who need to win the match to keep the three-match series alive, have Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls and Michael Bracewell in for spinner Ajaz Patel, Williamson and injured Colin de Grandhomme. Bracewell, 31, is making his Test debut.

"We were going to have a bowl as well, a tough one, a bit of green tinge, but dry as well. Get through the first session and put a score on the board," said Tom Latham. "Disappointing for Kane but opportunities for other guys. We are a proud nation and will play our brand of cricket."

Playing XIs

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

