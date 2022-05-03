Eid Mubarak 2022: How IPL Stars MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami Celebrated Holy Day

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams joined Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 celebrations, wishing fans Eid Mubarak in their unique styles. Popularly known as Eid, the festival is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar. It commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the end of fasting.
IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Cricket News
IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans used their #SeasonOfFirsts tag to wish fans "Gujarat Titans ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak!!"
Humaari pehli Eid 💙... #SeasonOfFirsts— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2022
Gujarat Titans ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak!! pic.twitter.com/odIWHUIPxQ
The IPL debutants have taken the world's toughest cricket league by storm with eight wins in nine outings. The Hardik Pandya-led side take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday, and a win will seal an IPL 2022 playoff berth.
Gujarat Titans also shared a video of vice-captain Rashid Khan cooking a special, potato-inspired Afghani dish. Watch it here:
Rashid bhai ke haath ka khaana.... Isse kehte hai Eid manana 😍#SeasonOfFirsts #AavaDe #eidmubarak pic.twitter.com/PL0buPrElP— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) May 3, 2022
Mohammed Shami, star India pacer and Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead, took to Twitter to wish fans Eid Mubarak.
Eid Mubarak #Eid_Mubarak #mshami11 @rashidkhan_19 @RGurbaz_21 pic.twitter.com/ziFWauCyip— Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) May 3, 2022
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of the team celebrating Eid. Skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, etc. were seen enjoying a meal together with family members. Watch it here:
EIDhu Namma Kondattam! 💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 3, 2022
Celebrating the festivities the SuperKings way🦁#Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/HecryvhKVn
Chennai Super Kings are ninth in the IPL points table with three wins from nine matches. Their last match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1, marked the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of the team following Ravindra Jadeja's stepping down.
Other teams also shared warm wishes on the occasion. Sunrisers Hyderabad Eid greetings a message from pace sensation Umran Malik.
Aap sabhi ko tahe 𝐝𝐢𝐥-𝐥𝐢 se #EidMubarak 🤩🌙 @Mustafiz90, Sarfaraz Khan and @imK_Ahmed13 are here to wish you all on this special day and share how they celebrate Eid with their loved ones at home 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/revLBU2bA0— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 3, 2022
#OneFamily ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak 🌙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 3, 2022
Stay blessed and have a great one 💙
📸: @ompsyram#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/4UU3HwRJ9m
Eid Mubarak from our family to yours! 🧡#EidMubarak #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/8uERvZTGev— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 3, 2022
May the holy festival of #EidUlFitr bring happiness & prosperity to your lives! ✨🌙#EidMubarak #Eid2022 pic.twitter.com/gH21CDdFeG— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 3, 2022
Sewaiyan rukni nahi chahiye!— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 3, 2022
May this Eid bring with it health wealth and happiness for all.#EidMubarak!🌙#AbApniBaariHai💪#IPL2022 🏆 #bhaukaalmachadenge #lsg #LucknowSuperGiants #T20 #TATAIPL2022 @mohsin07khan pic.twitter.com/XDESPR8BQZ
Love, light, and a lot of sheer khurma!#EidMubarak from the #RoyalsFamily. 🌙💗 pic.twitter.com/x6IUJgh0sv— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 3, 2022
Wishing everyone #EidMubarak from the Punjab Kings family! 🌙— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 3, 2022
May God shower you with blessings and happiness in abundance ✨#SaddaPunjab #IPL2022 #PunjabKings #ਸਾਡਾਪੰਜਾਬ @shahrukh_35 @EbixCash pic.twitter.com/55zFXATrQG
Wishing joy and prosperity to everyone celebrating Eid today. 🌙🌟— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2022
Eid Mubarak! 🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2022 #Mission2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/H3Oxwor4mA
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.
"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the PM tweeted.
Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022
Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. The actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. In India, the Eid is celebrated on Tuesday.
On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims across the globe thank Allah for offering them health and courage during Ramadan.