Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Eid Mubarak 2022: How IPL Stars MS Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami Celebrated Holy Day

Watch Indian Premier League (IPL) teams celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans shared videos.

Mohammed Shami and his Gujarat Titans team-mates celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr and wished fans, Eid Mubarak. Composite: Gujarat Titans Photos

Updated: 03 May 2022 6:20 pm

The Indian Premier League (IPL) teams joined Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022 celebrations, wishing fans Eid Mubarak in their unique styles. Popularly known as Eid, the festival is one of the biggest celebrations in the Muslim calendar. It commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the end of fasting.

IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans used their  #SeasonOfFirsts tag to wish fans "Gujarat Titans ki taraf se aap sabko #EidMubarak!!"

The IPL debutants have taken the world's toughest cricket league by storm with eight wins in nine outings. The Hardik Pandya-led side take on Punjab Kings on Tuesday, and a win will seal an IPL 2022 playoff berth.

Gujarat Titans also shared a video of vice-captain Rashid Khan cooking a special, potato-inspired Afghani dish. Watch it here:

Mohammed Shami, star India pacer and Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead, took to Twitter to wish fans Eid Mubarak.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings also shared a video of the team celebrating Eid. Skipper MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, etc. were seen enjoying a meal together with family members. Watch it here:

Chennai Super Kings are ninth in the IPL points table with three wins from nine matches. Their last match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 1, marked the return of MS Dhoni as the captain of the team following Ravindra Jadeja's stepping down.

Other teams also shared warm wishes on the occasion. Sunrisers Hyderabad Eid greetings a message from pace sensation Umran Malik.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the PM tweeted.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. The actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. In India, the Eid is celebrated on Tuesday.

On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims across the globe thank Allah for offering them health and courage during Ramadan.

