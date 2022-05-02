Eid Mubarak 2022: Football Clubs, FIFA Wish Fans On Eid-ul-Fitr

Muslims around the world are celebrating the arrival of Eid-Ul-Fitr, which commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the end of fasting. (More Football News)

To mark the auspicious occasion, Muslims greet each other and enjoy festivities, lasting up to three days.

Joining the festivities, FIFA and football clubs including European giants Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Chelsea, Arsenal, etc. extended greetings to fans.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing a happy Eid to all around the world who are celebrating! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/e5xGGgbGka — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 1, 2022

#EidMubarak to all who are celebrating around the world! 💙 pic.twitter.com/ddzXhSQbHO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 1, 2022

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world 🙏#EidMubarak https://t.co/kmyqDjnEkM — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 1, 2022

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating today! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/WLuCsgz5rY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2022

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the Shawwal month. The actual date may vary as per the moon sighting. In India, the Eid is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday.

On Eid-Ul-Fitr, Muslims across the globe thank Allah for offering them health and courage during Ramadan.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester City and Liverpool will travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid and Villarreal respectively in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg matches.

In November-December, Qatar will host the first-ever FIFA World Cup in an Arab country.