Sports

Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Take Pole - In Pics

Lando Norris produced a blazing lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen, at the latter's home race Dutch Grand Prix, on Saturday (August 24). Norris will aim to end Verstappen's winning streak on home soil in Sunday's race, further cutting into the Dutch driver's lead at the top of the overall standings. Norris' final lap was far ahead of anyone else's pace, beating second-place Verstappen by 0.356 of a second. Verstappen, who is heading into his 200th race on Sunday, had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain Photo: AP/Patrick Post

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, centre, celebrates his pole position with second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, and third McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia after qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

1/9
Ruud Gullit, a Dutch former footballer
Ruud Gullit, a Dutch former footballer Photo: AP/Patrick Post

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, poses with pole position award received from Ruud Gullit, a Dutch former footballer, after qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

2/9
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix Photo: AP/Patrick Post, Pool

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, left, is congratulated by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands for his pole position during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

3/9
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race
Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race Photo: AP/Patrick Post, Pool

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain celebrates his pole position after qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

4/9
Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying
Dutch Grand Prix 2024 Qualifying Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

5/9
Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying
Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

6/9
Formula One Racing
Formula One Racing Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

7/9
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

8/9
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

9/9
Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US
Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Williams driver Logan Sargeant of the US jumps out of his car after a crash during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race at the Zandvoort racetrack, Netherlands.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Shakib, Mehidy On Song; PAK Eight Down
  2. Netherlands Vs United States Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. IND-A-W Vs AUS-A-W Unofficial Test: India A Outclassed By Australia A In 45-Run Defeat - Match Report
  4. Updated WTC Points Table: England Overtake Sri Lanka For Fourth Spot; India Still On Top
  5. England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics
Football News
  1. La Liga: Yamal, Lewandowski Goals Power Barcelona's 2-1 Win Over Athletic Bilbao - In Pics
  2. Borussia Dortmund Fans Protest Sponsorship Deal With German Arms Manufacturer Rheinmetall
  3. Brighton 2-1 Manchester United: Pedro Strikes Late To Extend Brighton's Perfect Start - In Pics
  4. Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town: Haaland's Triple Blow Too Much To Handle For Newcomers - In Pics
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: Mohammedan Sporting Club Joins Top Tier, Bringing Total Teams To 13
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Linda Noskova Earns Maiden WTA Tour Title - Match Report
  2. Novak Djokovic Calls Out Inconsistency; Jannik Sinner's Positive Steroid Tests Raise Eyebrows
  3. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Twists Right Ankle In Training But Not Worried About Injury
  4. US Open 2024 Women's Singles Preview: Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff Top The Bill At Flushing Meadows
  5. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. IndiGo To Introduce Gender-Neutral 'Mx' Option For Passengers At Time Of Booking Tickets
  2. Ganga Sutlej Express Train's Bogies Uncouple Near Chakraj Mal; No Injuries Reported
  3. Filmmaker Ranjith Quits As Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman Over Misbehaviour Charge
  4. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  5. Maharashtra Man, 42, Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl; Arrested By Police
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. 10 Gen Z Slangs You Should Know
  2. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  3. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  4. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  5. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
World News
  1. Middle East LIVE: Israel Declares State Of Emergency; Hezbollah's Nasrallah Set To Deliver Televised Address
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Middle East: Israel And Hezbollah Launch Attacks As Gaza Ceasefire Talks Drag On
  4. French Police Arrest Suspect In Synagogue Fire After It Injures Police Officer
  5. Germany: Police Detain A Suspect In Solingen Knife Attack That Killed Three
Latest Stories
  1. Assam: CM Sarma Says 2 Bangladeshi Infiltrators Were Arrested, Sent Back From Badarpur Railway Stn
  2. Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France For 'Lack Of Moderation' In App
  3. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  6. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know
  8. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed