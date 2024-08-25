Sports

Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying: Lando Norris Pips Max Verstappen To Take Pole - In Pics

Lando Norris produced a blazing lap to qualify on pole position ahead of three-time world champion Max Verstappen, at the latter's home race Dutch Grand Prix, on Saturday (August 24). Norris will aim to end Verstappen's winning streak on home soil in Sunday's race, further cutting into the Dutch driver's lead at the top of the overall standings. Norris' final lap was far ahead of anyone else's pace, beating second-place Verstappen by 0.356 of a second. Verstappen, who is heading into his 200th race on Sunday, had taken pole position and won all three of the races held at Zandvoort since the Dutch Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2021.