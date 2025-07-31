Sports

Dallas Wings 85-88 Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon Hits Tie-Breaking 3-Pointer In Thrilling WNBA Win

Naz Hillmon made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and scored 12 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Atlanta Dream to an 88-85 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday (July 31, 2025). Allisha Gray had 15 points, Brionna Jones scored 14 and Maya Caldwell added a season-high 13 points for Atlanta (16-11). Paige Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings, nine in the last five minutes, and has 11 20-point games this season.