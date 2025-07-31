Sports

Dallas Wings 85-88 Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon Hits Tie-Breaking 3-Pointer In Thrilling WNBA Win

Naz Hillmon made the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and scored 12 of her career-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Atlanta Dream to an 88-85 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday (July 31, 2025). Allisha Gray had 15 points, Brionna Jones scored 14 and Maya Caldwell added a season-high 13 points for Atlanta (16-11). Paige Bueckers scored 21 points for the Wings, nine in the last five minutes, and has 11 20-point games this season.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Naz Hillmon
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon lines up to shoot a game winning shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

2/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Paige Bueckers
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reaches for the ball against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

3/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Allisha Gray
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

4/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Brittney Griner
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) and Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) reach for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

5/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Allisha Gray
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, center, shoots between Dallas Wings defenders JJ Quinerly (11) and Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

6/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Paige Bueckers
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) comes up with the steal against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

7/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Brittney Griner
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

8/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Arike Ogunbowale
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots against Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey (12) as Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) and Dream forward Taylor Thierry (5) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

9/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Luisa Geiselsoder
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts to getting entangled with defender Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

10/10
WNBA 2025 basketball Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream match photos: Paige Bueckers
WNBA 2025: Dallas Wings vs Atlanta Dream | Photo: AP/LM Otero

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) uses a screen by teammate guard DiJonai Carrington (21) against Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Sunil Gavaskar Sidesteps Debate On Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Asia Cup Snub, Says 'Players Don’t Need Controversy'

  3. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  4. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  5. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles: Draper-Pegula Sail Through; Rune-Anisimova Stunned In Round Of 16

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  3. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  5. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  2. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  3. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. Tricolour Hoisted In Four Hamlets In Maharashtra For The First Time Since Independence

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. The Tariff Weapon: India At The Crossroads

  2. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Trump Hosts Zelenskyy And European Leaders At White House Amid Ukraine War Talks

  5. Modi Meets Wang Yi, Reaffirms Commitment to Peaceful Border Resolution

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 20, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Scorpio & More

  2. The Fable Of Free Trade

  3. ICSSR To Issue Notice To CSDS Over ‘Manipulated’ Maharashtra Poll Data

  4. IMD Issues Red Alert For Mumbai As Heavy Rains Paralyse City; Over 700 Rescued From Monorail

  5. NCERT Introduces Special Modules On Operation Sindoor, Highlights India’s Military Response To Pahalgam Attack

  6. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Jan Sunvai, Man Detained

  7. Anurag Kashyap Blasts Producer Of AI-Generated Film Chiranjeevi Hanuman: You Should Be In Gutter

  8. Trump Says US May Provide Air Support To Back Ukraine Peace Deal