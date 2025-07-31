Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon lines up to shoot a game winning shot during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reaches for the ball against Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) and Dallas Wings center Li Yueru (28) reach for the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, center, shoots between Dallas Wings defenders JJ Quinerly (11) and Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) comes up with the steal against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) shoots against Atlanta Dream forward Nia Coffey (12) as Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21) and Dream forward Taylor Thierry (5) look on during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) reacts to getting entangled with defender Dallas Wings center Luisa Geiselsoder (18) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) uses a screen by teammate guard DiJonai Carrington (21) against Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Arlington, Texas.