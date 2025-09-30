Zimbabwe Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025: Where, When To Watch ZIM Vs TAN

Zimbabwe will go in as big favourites as they take on Tanzania in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare

  • Taylor smashed 123 (54) with 16 fours and 5 sixes as ZIM beat BOT

  • Zimbabwe piled up 259/5, their second-highest T20I total

  • TAN have recorded two victories so far

Zimbabwe take on Tanzania in the Group B match 9 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 on Tuesday, September 30 at the Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe come into this game on the back of a 170-run victory over Botswana in their previous fixture and will be favourites in this tie as well. Veteran Brendan Taylor rolled back the years with a sensational 123 off just 54 balls, smashing 16 fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 227.78 as Zimbabwe crossed the 250 mark.

In reply, Botswana were restricted to 89/8 in 20 overs. As for Tanzania, the have registered two victories so far, defeating Uganda by 9 runs and beating Botswana by seven wickets.

Zimbabwe Vs Tanzania Squads

Tanzania Squad: Abhik Patwa(c), Arun Yadav, Ajith Augastin, Amal Rajeevan(w), Mukesh Suthar, Kassim Nassoro, Salum Jumbe, Ally Kimote, Sivaraj Selvaraj, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma, Simba Mbaki, Dhrumit Mehta, Yalinde Nkanya, Ivan Selemani

Zimbabwe Squad: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu

Zimbabwe Vs Tanzania Live Streaming Info

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025 won't be available for telecast on any channels in India. However, one can catch the live streaming of the same on FanCode app and website. ZIM vs TAN match will start at 1pm IST.

