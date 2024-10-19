Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Live Streaming, T20WC Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 2: When, Where To Watch Sikandar Raza Play

Sikandar Raza will be in action in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 2 when he leads Zimbabwe against Seychelles. (More Cricket News)
The top two teams at the end of the competition will advance to the Africa qualifiers where they will be joined by Nambia, Uganda and four other African nations from sub-regional qualifiers A and C. Two teams from the Africa qualifiers will earn tickets to the ICC 2026 Men's T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
Zimbabwe missed the last T20 World Cup after they lost to Uganda in the African qualifiers. Due to missing last T20 World Cup, they now have to play sub-regional qualifiers to get into the African qualifiers. Zimbabwe begin as overwhelming favourites to win the tournament and advance to the African qualifiers. They have named a full-strength squad with Raza as captain.
Seychelles could not win a single game in the rain-marred edition of the last African sub-regional qualifiers. They will find it tough to challenge Zimbabwe in their opening match. Captained by Tim Horpinitch, Seychelles would like to gain some valuable experience by playing against a good side.
Seychelles squad: Tim Horpinitch (c), Rashen de Silva, Nagarajan Gnanapragasam, Hirani Harji, Jobayer Hossen, Mazharul Islam, Harsha Madushanka, Stephen Madusanka, Manikandan Mariyappan, Krishnasamy Naidoo, Thiwanka Rajapaksha, Shohel Rana, Samarathunga Rukmal, Shanmugasundaram Mohan.
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.
Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match?
The Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles match will take place on Saturday, October 19 at the Nairobi Gymkhana in Kenya from 4:00pm IST.
Where to watch the Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles Africa sub-regional qualifier B match live?
The Zimbabwe Vs Seychelles match will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.