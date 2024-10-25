Cricket

Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Here's all you need to know about the squads, streaming information, telecast details, schedule and other details

Adelaide-Strikers-WBBL
WBBL team Adelaide Strikers celebrate after winning the 2022 championship. Photo: File
The 10th edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) gets underway from October 27, Sunday as top franchises in the league look to get their hands on the all-important trophy. The Adelaide Strikers have won back-to-back titles in the WBBL and will eye a hat-trick when the tournament gets underway. (More Cricket News)

The tournament started off in 2015-16 with Sydney Thunder winning the inaugural title. They then went on to win back to back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons as well. The Brisbane Heat won the title in 2018-19 and 2019-20 season.

Sydney Thunder won the WBBL title in 2020-21 season, that was followed by the Perth Scorchers in 2021-22. Recently, the Adelaide Strikers have dominated the tournament with back-to-back titles (2022-23, 2023-24).

Format

The tournament features 40 games with each team playing each other once and facing three opponents twice. The top team in the WBBL standings will progress to the final, with the team in the third and fourth slot will compete in an Eliminator. The winner from the Eliminator, will then take on second placed team in the Challenger. The winner of the Challenger game will then progress to the final.

Squads:

Adelaide Strikers – Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Brisbane Heat – Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley

Sydney Thunder – Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson

Sydney Sixers – Hollie Armitage, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel

Perth Scorchers – Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo

Melbourne Stars – Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland.

Melbourne Renegades – Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

Hobart Hurricanes – Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

WBBL 2024/25 Schedule:

DATEMATCHESTIME (IST)VENUE
27-Oct-24Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat8:10 AMAdelaide
Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers11:40 AMAdelaide
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars3:00 PMPerth
28-Oct-24Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder12:40 PMHobart
29-Oct-24Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers12:40 PMNorth Sydney
30-Oct-24Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades1:40 PMBrisbane
31-Oct-24Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes1:45 PMNorth Sydney
1-Nov-24Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers10:15 AMNorth Sydney
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars1:45 PM
2-Nov-24Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes6:00 AMMelbourne
Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers9:30 AM
3-Nov-24Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes4:40 AMMelbourne
Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers8:10 AM
5-Nov-24Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat2:40 PMPerth
6-Nov-24Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers12:40 PMHobart
7-Nov-24Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder11:35 AMPerth
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades3:05 PM
8-Nov-24Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers5:30 AMMelbourne
9-Nov-24Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars9:30 AMMelbourne
Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers1:45 PMBrisbane
10-Nov-24Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers4:40 AMSydney
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder8:10 AM
11-Nov-24Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades12:40 PMAdelaide
12-Nov-24Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers12:40 PMSydney
13-Nov-24Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers12:40 PMHobart
14-Nov-24Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat10:00 AMNorth Sydney
15-Nov-24Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder10:15 AMMelbourne
Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
16-Nov-24Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes10:00 AMAdelaide
17-Nov-24Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars8:25 AMSydney
Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers11:55 AM
19-Nov-24Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers12:40 PMAdelaide
20-Nov-24Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars12:40 PMSydney
21-Nov-24Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers10:15 AMHobart
Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades1:45 PM
22-Nov-24Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars2:40 PMBrisbane
23-Nov-24Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder4:30 AMMelbourne
Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes3:00 PMPerth
24-Nov-24Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers4:30 AMMelbourne
Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers2:35 PMBrisbane
27-Nov-24KnockoutTBCTBC
29-Nov-24ChallengerTBCTBC
1-Dec-24FinalTBCTBC

WBBL 2024/25 Live Streaming:

All the games from the WBBL 2024/25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, one can watch the WBBL 2024/25 matches on the SonyLiv app and website.

