Women's Big Bash League 2024 Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know

The 10th edition of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) gets underway from October 27, Sunday as top franchises in the league look to get their hands on the all-important trophy. The Adelaide Strikers have won back-to-back titles in the WBBL and will eye a hat-trick when the tournament gets underway. (More Cricket News)
The tournament started off in 2015-16 with Sydney Thunder winning the inaugural title. They then went on to win back to back titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons as well. The Brisbane Heat won the title in 2018-19 and 2019-20 season.
Sydney Thunder won the WBBL title in 2020-21 season, that was followed by the Perth Scorchers in 2021-22. Recently, the Adelaide Strikers have dominated the tournament with back-to-back titles (2022-23, 2023-24).
Format
The tournament features 40 games with each team playing each other once and facing three opponents twice. The top team in the WBBL standings will progress to the final, with the team in the third and fourth slot will compete in an Eliminator. The winner from the Eliminator, will then take on second placed team in the Challenger. The winner of the Challenger game will then progress to the final.
Squads:
Adelaide Strikers – Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (C), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
Brisbane Heat – Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mikayla Wrigley
Sydney Thunder – Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson
Sydney Sixers – Hollie Armitage, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel
Perth Scorchers – Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Amy Jones, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo
Melbourne Stars – Yastika Bhatia, Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma, Annabel Sutherland.
Melbourne Renegades – Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb
Hobart Hurricanes – Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
WBBL 2024/25 Schedule:
|DATE
|MATCHES
|TIME (IST)
|VENUE
|27-Oct-24
|Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat
|8:10 AM
|Adelaide
|Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers
|11:40 AM
|Adelaide
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars
|3:00 PM
|Perth
|28-Oct-24
|Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder
|12:40 PM
|Hobart
|29-Oct-24
|Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers
|12:40 PM
|North Sydney
|30-Oct-24
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades
|1:40 PM
|Brisbane
|31-Oct-24
|Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes
|1:45 PM
|North Sydney
|1-Nov-24
|Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers
|10:15 AM
|North Sydney
|Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars
|1:45 PM
|2-Nov-24
|Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes
|6:00 AM
|Melbourne
|Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers
|9:30 AM
|3-Nov-24
|Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes
|4:40 AM
|Melbourne
|Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers
|8:10 AM
|5-Nov-24
|Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat
|2:40 PM
|Perth
|6-Nov-24
|Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers
|12:40 PM
|Hobart
|7-Nov-24
|Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder
|11:35 AM
|Perth
|Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades
|3:05 PM
|8-Nov-24
|Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers
|5:30 AM
|Melbourne
|9-Nov-24
|Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars
|9:30 AM
|Melbourne
|Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers
|1:45 PM
|Brisbane
|10-Nov-24
|Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers
|4:40 AM
|Sydney
|Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder
|8:10 AM
|11-Nov-24
|Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades
|12:40 PM
|Adelaide
|12-Nov-24
|Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers
|12:40 PM
|Sydney
|13-Nov-24
|Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers
|12:40 PM
|Hobart
|14-Nov-24
|Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat
|10:00 AM
|North Sydney
|15-Nov-24
|Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder
|10:15 AM
|Melbourne
|Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|16-Nov-24
|Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes
|10:00 AM
|Adelaide
|17-Nov-24
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
|8:25 AM
|Sydney
|Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers
|11:55 AM
|19-Nov-24
|Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers
|12:40 PM
|Adelaide
|20-Nov-24
|Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars
|12:40 PM
|Sydney
|21-Nov-24
|Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers
|10:15 AM
|Hobart
|Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades
|1:45 PM
|22-Nov-24
|Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars
|2:40 PM
|Brisbane
|23-Nov-24
|Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder
|4:30 AM
|Melbourne
|Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes
|3:00 PM
|Perth
|24-Nov-24
|Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers
|4:30 AM
|Melbourne
|Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers
|2:35 PM
|Brisbane
|27-Nov-24
|Knockout
|TBC
|TBC
|29-Nov-24
|Challenger
|TBC
|TBC
|1-Dec-24
|Final
|TBC
|TBC
WBBL 2024/25 Live Streaming:
All the games from the WBBL 2024/25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. For live streaming, one can watch the WBBL 2024/25 matches on the SonyLiv app and website.