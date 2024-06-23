Cricket

WI Vs SA Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

West Indies will go head to head against South Africa on Monday, June 24 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua in their final Super Eight fixture. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Rovman Powell’s men will be looking for two crucial points to strengthen their case for qualification after they lost to England in their first game of the Super Eights. However, they came back strong to put up a clinical show against the United States. 

On the other hand are South Africa, who have been vulnerable at times, but have come out of the hole, time and time again to stay unbeaten. They will look to carry forward the momentum deep into the competition.

West Indies Vs South Africa: Head To Head Record


West Indies and South Africa have met each other 22 times in T20 Internationals and have managed to win 11 each. 

West Indies Vs South Africa full squads


West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd


South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

West Indies Vs South Africa Probable XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton De Kock, Heinrich Klaasen. Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristen Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

West Indies Vs South Africa Weather Report

The temperature in Antigua for the West Indies Vs South Africa clash will be around 26° C. With no major threat from the rain gods, the cricketing fraternity should expect a full game.

West Indies Vs South Africa Pitch Report

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua is expected to be on the slower side with spin playing a major role. The skipper winning the toss will be happy to bat first.

West Indies Vs South Africa Match Prediction

As per Google, West Indies just edge it with 51% chance of winning the contest.

