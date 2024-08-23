Cricket

WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch South Africa Vs West Indies Match

West Indies will face South Africa in the first T20I of the bilateral series in Tarouba, Trinidad on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, full squads, and other details of the WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I match

wi vs rsa twitter X
West Indies Vs South Africa T20Is. Photo: X | ESPNcricinfo
After a 0-1 loss in the Test series, West Indies are set to host South Africa for the T20Is with the first match starting on Saturday, 24 August 2024. All three T20Is of the bilateral series will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

Rovman Powell will be leading the Caribbean side that has Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope in the squad. Alick Athanaze is also included in the T20I squad as Fabian Allen is making his comeback to the national side.

For Proteas, Aiden Markram will be leading the side and Ryan Rickleton will do the keeper's job. Under 19 bowling sensation, Kwena Maphaka is set to make his T20I debut. The batting department will be led by Reeza Hendricks, Rassie Van der Dussen and Tristan Stubbs as some big names like Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen have been rested for the series.

Patrick Kruger and Jason Smith are new names that are added to the T20I squad of Proteas. South Africa's bowling department also missed any designated spinner. Captain Markram and Stubbs may have to step up to roll their arms.

WI Vs RSA, 1st T20I Full Squads:

West Indies: Johnson Charles(w), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Alick Athanaze, Sherfane Rutherford, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton(w), Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka

Live streaming details of WI Vs RSA 1st T20I

When Is the WI Vs RSA 1st T20I match?

The first T20I match between West Indies and South Africa is slated for August 24, Saturday to be held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad at 12:30 AM IST.

Where To watch the WI Vs RSA 1st T20I match in India?

The West Indies Vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Where To watch the WI Vs RSA 1st T20I match in South Africa?

The West Indies Vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be broadcast on SuperSport Channel (201) in South Africa. Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

