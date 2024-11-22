Cricket

Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort. Bugga made a fine 114 off 108 balls

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag.
Aaryavir Sehwag, son of Virender Sehwag. Photo: X/VijayLokpally
info_icon

India great Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir on Thursday smashed an unbeaten 200 off 229 balls in Delhi U-19's Cooch Behar Trophy trophy against Meghalaya in Shillong. (More Cricket News)

Opening the batting alongside Arnav Bugga, Aaryavir hammered 34 fours and couple of sixes in his special effort. Bugga made a fine 114 off 108 balls.

In response to Meghalaya's 260, Delhi reached 468 for two in 81 overs at stumps on day two.

Aaryavir was battling alongside Dhanya Nakra (98 batting) at the close of play.

Cooch Behar Trophy is India's premier multi-day domestic event for the U-19 age group.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Join Indian Team On This Date; Set To Play Second Test
  2. India Vs Australia 1st Test: What Captains Cummins And Bumrah Said Ahead Of BGT Opener
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  4. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
  5. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
Football News
  1. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
  2. Newcastle Vs West Ham, Premier League 2024-25: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  3. Chelsea Team News: Enzo Maresca Confirms Reece James Will Miss Leicester Clash With Hamstring Injury
  4. Neymar Wanted To 'Give Up' After Suffering ACL Injury
  5. I-League Clubs Urge AIFF To Delay Tournament Over Unresolved Broadcast Issues
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  3. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  4. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
  2. Vikrant Massey-Starrer The Sabarmati Report Declared Tax-Free in UP
  3. Bypolls In Nine UP Seats: What Led To Vacancies And Who’s In The Fray
  4. Opposition Seeks Waqf Bill Panel Extension As Muslim Law Board Plans Public Meeting
  5. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  2. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
  3. November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More
  4. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%