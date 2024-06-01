Cricket

USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

The United States of America will take on Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup season opener on Sunday, June 2 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The oldest rivalry historically is set for a new high kicking off the biggest ever T20 World Cup to be known with 20 teams participating

Captains of the USA and Canada at the toss of 1st T20I. Photo: X | USA Cricket
The United States of America will take on Canada in the 2024 T20 World Cup season opener on Sunday, June 2 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The oldest rivalry historically is set for a new high kicking off the biggest ever T20 World Cup to be known with 20 teams participating. (More Cricket News)

The tournament’s co-hosts will come into the fixture on the back of a historic series victory against Bangladesh and two abandoned warm-up fixtures against Bangladesh and Nepal. 

On the other hand, Canada will enter the tournament after a 4-0 defeat to the United States in a five-match series. However, their victory against Nepal in one of their warm-up fixtures should give them a little bit of confidence going into the tie. 

United States of America Vs Canada: Head-To-Head Record

The United States and Canada have faced off each other seven times and the Monank Patel-led USA have clinched five victories with Canada winning just two. 

United States of America Vs Canada : Highest Wicket-Takers

Timil Patel is the joint-highest wicket-taker with four in his kitty alongside icc-t20-world-cup-all-rounder-saad-bin-zafar-to-lead-canada">Saad Bin Zafar and Salman Nazar is second with three to his name. 

USA Vs CAN: Highest Individual Score

Ravinderpal Singh’s 67 in the T20 World Cup Americas Region final in 2019 is the highest individual score in the fixture.

United States of America Vs Canada : Best Bowling Figures

Timil Patel’s 4/27 s the best bowling figures in the North American, USA-Canada rivalry. 

