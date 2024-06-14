United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Toss Delayed In Florida Amid Wet Outfield, Adding Tension For PAK Fans

The impact of a flash-flood emergency caused by heavy rains in Florida is already affecting the start of the game. The toss is delayed due to a wet outfield during United States Vs Ireland on Friday, June 14 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. (Match Blog|Scorecard|Full Coverage)
According to the weather forecast, there is a high likelihood that the game will be washed out. In such a scenario, USA would qualify for the Super Eight at the expense of Ireland and Pakistan.
On the flip side, Ireland will play their third match of the event. They began with an eight-wicket loss to India in their first game. In their following match against Canada, the Paul Stirling-led side faced another defeat, leaving them at the bottom of their group's standings.
USA and IRE Squads
United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.