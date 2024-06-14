Cricket

United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Toss Delayed In Florida Amid Wet Outfield, Adding Tension For PAK Fans

A win today and the USA will join India in Super 8. In contrast, Ireland are struggling as they approach their third match of the event

Rain at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match 23, Florida, AP photo
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida. Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
info_icon

The impact of a flash-flood emergency caused by heavy rains in Florida is already affecting the start of the game. The toss is delayed due to a wet outfield during United States Vs Ireland on Friday, June 14 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. (Match Blog|Scorecard|Full Coverage)

According to the weather forecast, there is a high likelihood that the game will be washed out. In such a scenario, USA would qualify for the Super Eight at the expense of Ireland and Pakistan.

On the flip side, Ireland will play their third match of the event. They began with an eight-wicket loss to India in their first game. In their following match against Canada, the Paul Stirling-led side faced another defeat, leaving them at the bottom of their group's standings.

USA and IRE Squads

United States: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  2. Three New Criminal Laws To Come Into Effect From July 1; DoPT Asks All Ministries, Depts To Train Personnel
  3. Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA For 2010 Speech
  4. CCTV Captures Women Stealing Cash And Jewellery From Lucknow Home, Walking Out With Bags
  5. Kuwait Fire Tragedy: Indian Workers Deserve A Better Deal
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Bikeriders’: Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy And Others Attend The Star-Studded London Screening – View Pics
  2. ‘Firebrand’: Alicia Vikander, Jude Law Receives Applause For Karim Aïnouz’s Directorial At Tribeca Festival – View Pics
  3. Sanjjanaa Galrani, Ram Gopal Varma, And Other Celebrities Comment On Actor Darshan's Arrest Case
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Ankita Lokhande Shares An Unseen Picture Of Ex-Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary - Check Pic Inside
Sports News
  1. Nepal Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Forecast For Kingstown, St Vincent
  2. United States Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Toss Delayed In Florida Amid Wet Outfield, Adding Tension For PAK Fans
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy Loses To Kodai Naraoka In Australian Open QFs; Germany Set To Face Scotland In Euro 2024
  4. England Vs Namibia Prediction T20 World Cup Match 34: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Canada Prediction T20 World Cup Match 33: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Pope Francis Becomes First Priest To Address A G7 Summit
  2. Biden's G7 Gaffes: US President's Awkward Moments Again Caught On Camera
  3. Hajj Begins Against The Backdrop Of Destructive Israel-Hamas War
  4. Watch How Chris Brown Handled The Hanging Midair Mishap During ‘Under The Influence’
  5. Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Promises Cease-Fire If Kyiv Withdraws Troops; Drops NATO Bid
Latest Stories
  1. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  2. Kuwait Fire Accident: IAF Plane With Mortal Remains Of 45 Indians Killed In Fire Lands In Kochi
  3. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: IAF Conducts Bambi Bucket Ops As Blaze In Almora Kills 4; CM Dhami Announces Ex-Gratia
  4. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  5. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  6. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  7. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: Italian PM Meloni Greets PM Modi At G7 Summit; IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap
  8. 'Sarfira': Akshay Kumar's First Poster From Inspiring Tale Of Grit And Determination Out!