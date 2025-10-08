UAE Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

UAE Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Get live streaming details and a preview of the Match 2 on Wednesday, 8 October, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
UAE Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
UAE Vs Qatar Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch (Photo: X|EmiratesCricket)
info_icon
  • UAE and Qatar will face each other in the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 match

  • The contest will take place on October 8 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground

  • Three teams from this event will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 continues with an exciting clash between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar on October 8 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. This match is crucial for both teams as they aim to secure one of the three spots available for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The UAE, with their strong cricketing infrastructure and experienced squad, are favorites to win. They recently hosted the Asia Cup 2025 and played against Asia's top cricketing nations. However, they were unable to win a single match in the tournament. But their team boasts a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents, providing them with a balanced lineup.

Qatar, while newer to the international cricket scene, has shown promise with their young and dynamic team. They'll be looking to make a statement and challenge the UAE on their home turf.

The two teams that qualified from the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers are Zimbabwe and Namibia.

UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Group 1, Match 2 will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

UAE Vs Qatar, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Jonathan Figy, Muhammad Waseem (c), Basil Hameed, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Irfan, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Rahul Chopra (wk), Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Rohid, Simranjeet Singh, Zahid Ali.

Qatar: Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Zubair Ali, Daniel Archer, Mirza Mohammed Baig (c), Muhammad Asim, Saqlain Arshad, Imal Liyanage (wk), Shahzaib Jamil (wk), Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed, Shariq Munir.

Published At:
