Cricket

United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs BHR

The United Arab Emirates cricket team are in action as they take on Bahrain in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and other details for the UAE Vs BHR cricket match

Advertisement

(Photo%3A%20X%7CEmiratesCricket)%20
UAE National Cricket team are in action against Bahrain. (Photo: X|EmiratesCricket)
info_icon

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will meet in the 6th match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday (April 13, 2024). The 10-team tournament serves as the final qualifier for the Asia Cup 2025. Watch the UAE vs BHR (BAH) cricket match live. (More Cricket News)

Entering the tournament as runners-up, the UAE got off to a flier. On the opening day, the second-highest-ranked team in the tournament chased down a 179-run target set by Kuwait, with relative ease, for a seven-wicket.

After restricting Kuwait to 178/8, thanks to a three-wicket haul each from Ali Naseer (3/26) and Basil Hameed (3/32), the world no. 16 negotiated a shaky start to complete the task in 17.3 overs.

Advertisement

Player of the match Alishan Sharafu hit an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls. The opener stitched an undefeated 153-run third-wicket stand in 84 balls with Asif Khan (74 no off 48) after the UAE lost three wickets for 26 runs, including two off the first deliveries, in four overs.

Bahrain are one of the eight automatic qualifiers. In the inaugural edition two years ago, competed in the ODI format, they qualified via the Challenger Cup and a creditable finished seventh. Up against one of the favourites today, they will need to play out of their skin.

The Haider Butt-led side, ranked 27th in the world, lost their opener by three runs against tournament hosts Oman yesterday. Chasing a 178-run target, they needed 11 in the final over. Ahmer Nasir, who remained unbeaten on 38 off 26, hit the first ball of the final over for a four, but they could manage only three runs from the remaining five balls.

Advertisement

United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain head-to-head record

This will be the fourth meeting between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the T20Is. The UAE lead Bahrain 2-1 in the head-to-head record. And they will start favourites in this Group B match.

Other teams in the group are: Cambodia, Kuwait and Oman.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Tanish Suri (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja.

Bahrain: Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali (wk), Imran Anwar, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Umer Toor, Sarfaraz Ali, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Rizwan Butt.

United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 match details

The United Arab Emirates Vs Bahrain match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 13. This is the sixth match of the tournament. The scheduled start time is 11:30am IST (10:00 am local).

TV telecast and live streaming information

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs BHR cricket match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain cricket match in India?

Advertisement

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs BHR cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch