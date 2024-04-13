United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain Live Streaming, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch UAE Vs BHR

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain will meet in the 6th match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday (April 13, 2024). The 10-team tournament serves as the final qualifier for the Asia Cup 2025. Watch the UAE vs BHR (BAH) cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
Entering the tournament as runners-up, the UAE got off to a flier. On the opening day, the second-highest-ranked team in the tournament chased down a 179-run target set by Kuwait, with relative ease, for a seven-wicket.
After restricting Kuwait to 178/8, thanks to a three-wicket haul each from Ali Naseer (3/26) and Basil Hameed (3/32), the world no. 16 negotiated a shaky start to complete the task in 17.3 overs.
Advertisement
Player of the match Alishan Sharafu hit an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls. The opener stitched an undefeated 153-run third-wicket stand in 84 balls with Asif Khan (74 no off 48) after the UAE lost three wickets for 26 runs, including two off the first deliveries, in four overs.
Bahrain are one of the eight automatic qualifiers. In the inaugural edition two years ago, competed in the ODI format, they qualified via the Challenger Cup and a creditable finished seventh. Up against one of the favourites today, they will need to play out of their skin.
The Haider Butt-led side, ranked 27th in the world, lost their opener by three runs against tournament hosts Oman yesterday. Chasing a 178-run target, they needed 11 in the final over. Ahmer Nasir, who remained unbeaten on 38 off 26, hit the first ball of the final over for a four, but they could manage only three runs from the remaining five balls.
Advertisement
United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain head-to-head record
This will be the fourth meeting between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in the T20Is. The UAE lead Bahrain 2-1 in the head-to-head record. And they will start favourites in this Group B match.
Other teams in the group are: Cambodia, Kuwait and Oman.
United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Tanish Suri (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja.
Bahrain: Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Imran Ali (wk), Imran Anwar, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Umer Toor, Sarfaraz Ali, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Rizwan Butt.
United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 match details
The United Arab Emirates Vs Bahrain match will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2) on April 13. This is the sixth match of the tournament. The scheduled start time is 11:30am IST (10:00 am local).
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs BHR cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
Where can we live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, United Arab Emirates vs Bahrain cricket match in India?
Advertisement
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, UAE vs BHR cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).