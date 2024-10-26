Tripura Vs Mumbai Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group A Round 3 Match

The defending champions, Mumbai, have made their way to Agartala for their Round 3 Elite Group A Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Tripura, set to kick off on October 26, Saturday, at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai had a rocky start to the season, suffering an 87-run defeat to Baroda in their opener. However, the 42-time champions quickly regained form, securing a 9-wicket victory against Maharashtra.
On the other hand, Tripura are experiencing a strong season so far. Their first match was called off without a ball being bowled, but in round two they secured a commanding win over Meghalaya by an innings and 17 runs.
Tripura Vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Tripura Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 round 3 match will kickoff on October 26 at the at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Tripura Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Tripura Vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channel.