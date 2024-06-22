Cricket

Super 8s: West Indies Crush United States In Lopsided T20 World Cup Match - In Pics

Roston Chase and Shai Hope played starring roles as West Indies registered an utterly dominant nine-wicket win over United States in their Super Eights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday (June 22). Chase returned career-best T20I figures of 3-19 to help dismiss USA for 128 runs, and Hope blasted an unbeaten 82 runs off just 39 balls to power the Windies home in just 10.5 overs. The massive victory margin means Rovman Powell and Co have the best net run rate in Group 2 now, and a win over South Africa in their final Super 8 match will ensure a passage to the semi-finals.

T20 World Cup: West Indies vs United States | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Aaron Jones, left, congratulates West Indies' Shai Hope following their men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

1/10
Shai Hope hits a six against USA
Shai Hope hits a six against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Shai Hope hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

2/10
Muhammad Ali-Khan bowls against West Indies
Muhammad Ali-Khan bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Muhammad Ali-Khan bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

3/10
West Indies Rovman Powell takes a catch
West Indies' Rovman Powell takes a catch | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Rovman Powell takes a catch during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

4/10
Alzarri Joseph appeals for a caught behind against USA
Alzarri Joseph appeals for a caught behind against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph appeals for a caught behind during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/10
Muhammad Ali-Khan hits a six against West Indies
Muhammad Ali-Khan hits a six against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Muhammad Ali-Khan hits a six during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

6/10
Milind Kumar bats against West Indies
Milind Kumar bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Milind Kumar bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

7/10
Corey Anderson bats against West Indies
Corey Anderson bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Corey Anderson bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

8/10
Obed McCoy bowls against USA
Obed McCoy bowls against USA | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Obed McCoy bowls during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

9/10
Aaron Jones bats against West Indies
Aaron Jones bats against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

United States' Aaron Jones bats during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

10/10
West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph
West Indies' bowler Alzarri Joseph | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' bowler Alzarri Joseph reacts during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the USA and the West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

