Super 8s: West Indies Crush United States In Lopsided T20 World Cup Match - In Pics

Roston Chase and Shai Hope played starring roles as West Indies registered an utterly dominant nine-wicket win over United States in their Super Eights, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday (June 22). Chase returned career-best T20I figures of 3-19 to help dismiss USA for 128 runs, and Hope blasted an unbeaten 82 runs off just 39 balls to power the Windies home in just 10.5 overs. The massive victory margin means Rovman Powell and Co have the best net run rate in Group 2 now, and a win over South Africa in their final Super 8 match will ensure a passage to the semi-finals.