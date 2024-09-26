Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score 2nd Test, Day 1: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, on Thursday, September 26, 2024. New Zealand eager to bounce back after their defeat in the first Test, but Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat, aiming to build on their momentum. Stay tuned for live updates and ball-by-ball commentary as this thrilling Test match gets underway.
Toss Update
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first in the second and final Test match of the series against New Zealand.
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke