Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: SL Eyeing Series Clean Sweep In Pallekele

The Lankans have sealed their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012, thanks to an unbeaten 74 from Kusal Mendis that steered them past the 210-run target in the second game. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets (DLS method) in the second ODI
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by three wickets (DLS method) in the second ODI in Pallekele. Photo: AP
info_icon

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third and final ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, in Pallekele on Tuesday (November 19, 2024). The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and are eyeing a clean sweep with victory tonight. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The Lankans sealed their first ODI series win against New Zealand since 2012, thanks to an unbeaten 74 from Kusal Mendis that steered them past the 210-run target in the penultimate over, with just three wickets in hand.

Earlier, the rain-hit opener saw centuries from Mendis and Avishka Fernando, who constructed a 206-run partnership to propel the Lankans to 324 for five in 49.2 overs before the downpour began. The home team's spinners later engineered a collapse in the Kiwi innings, scalped five wickets in the middle overs for just 22 runs to restrict the visitors to 175 for nine in their designated 27 overs. The win margin was a healthy 45 runs.

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs NZ match, right here.

Sri Lanka came into this series on the back of a 1-2 ODI leg defeat against the West Indies. Charith Asalanka's men, however, clinched the T20I series 2-1 before that.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  4. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  2. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  4. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: CHN Seek First Title After 2 Runners Up Heartbreak
  2. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  3. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  4. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  5. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi At G20: Focus On 'Food, Fuel, Fertilizer'; Meetings With World Leaders To Strengthen Ties
  2. Day In Pics: November 19, 2024
  3. Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. How Useful Is The Air Quality Index?
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. G20 Brazil: Joint Declaration Calls For Peace, Taxing The Rich And More | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Another Body Found; NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points