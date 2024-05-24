Cricket

IPL 2024, Qualifier 2 Toss Update: Royals Bowl First; Markram, Unadkat Return In Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday

Shimron Hetmyer playing for R in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League eliminator cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
info_icon

In the clash for the spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Playing XIs:

IPL 2024: RCB vs SRH - Photo: AP/Kashif Masood
IPL 2024: Fastest Centuries From The League Stage Ft Travis Head And Will Jacks

BY Gaurav Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

The pitch no 7 is going to be used for the second qualifier. It has not been used so far in the tournament. It is darker than the other pitches and black soil is used for it. A bit of bounce for the seamers but not a lot for the spinners. The square boundaries are 61 and 72 metres whereas the straight one is at 77 metres. Spinners can be proven useful here. The par score is 185-190. According to the curator, there won't be dew.

Jaydev Unadkat and Aiden Markram have returned to the playing XI as Shahbaz Ahmed is rested from the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up. Rajasthan Royals are going with the same team.

