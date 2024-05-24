In the clash for the spot in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Toss Update:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
The pitch no 7 is going to be used for the second qualifier. It has not been used so far in the tournament. It is darker than the other pitches and black soil is used for it. A bit of bounce for the seamers but not a lot for the spinners. The square boundaries are 61 and 72 metres whereas the straight one is at 77 metres. Spinners can be proven useful here. The par score is 185-190. According to the curator, there won't be dew.
Jaydev Unadkat and Aiden Markram have returned to the playing XI as Shahbaz Ahmed is rested from the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up. Rajasthan Royals are going with the same team.