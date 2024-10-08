South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's East Asia Cup Match 3

Hosts South Korea will try open their campaign on a high at home as they meet Mongolia in the third match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
While the South Koreans are yet to play a game in the tournament, Mongolia had a forgettable outing in their opener against China. Mongolia, playing their debut Women's East Asia Cup match, were bowled out for just 51 before China chased the target within 10 overs and clinched a five-wicket win.
There are five teams participating in the tournament - Hong Kong, China, Japan, Mongolia and South Korea. Each side will play one game against every other side before the top two advance to the final. There will be a third play-off match on the same day as the final.
Hong Kong are the defending champions.
South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:
When Is South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 cricket match?
The South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 third fixture will be played on Wednesday, October 9 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon.
What time Is South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture?
The South Korea vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture will start at 6:30 AM IST.
Where to watch South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture?
The South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.