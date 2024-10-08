Cricket

South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's East Asia Cup Match 3

Here is how you can watch the South Korea vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 match live

South-korea-cricket-mongolia-women-cricket
Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon. Photo: Instagram/KoreaCricket
info_icon

Hosts South Korea will try open their campaign on a high at home as they meet Mongolia in the third match of the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)

While the South Koreans are yet to play a game in the tournament, Mongolia had a forgettable outing in their opener against China. Mongolia, playing their debut Women's East Asia Cup match, were bowled out for just 51 before China chased the target within 10 overs and clinched a five-wicket win.

There are five teams participating in the tournament - Hong Kong, China, Japan, Mongolia and South Korea. Each side will play one game against every other side before the top two advance to the final. There will be a third play-off match on the same day as the final.

Hong Kong are the defending champions.

South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming:

When Is South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 cricket match?

The South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 third fixture will be played on Wednesday, October 9 at Yeonhui Cricket Ground in Incheon.

What time Is South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture?

The South Korea vs Mongolia, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 second fixture will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where to watch South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture?

The South Korea Women vs Mongolia Women, Women's East Asia Cup 2024 fixture will not be available for telecast in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Services Vs Meghalaya Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch, Elite Group A Round 1 Match
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Crawley, Root Lead England Fightback After Shakeel, Salman Take Pakistan To 556 - In Pics
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Bengal Squad: Mohammed Shami Still Unfit, Wriddhiman Saha Returns
  5. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Joe Root, Zak Crawley Rebuild English Innings
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League 2024: Second England Call-Up 'Means So Much' To Dominic Solanke
  2. Chelsea Star Cole Palmer Named England's Men's Player Of The Year
  3. Women's Champions League: Chelsea Women Beat Real Madrid Women 3-2 In Thriller
  4. Jack Grealish Believes He Should Have Been In England's Euro 2024 Squad
  5. Women's Champions League: Free-Shooting Lyon Make Flying Start, Wolfsburg Lose To Roma
Tennis News
  1. Shanghai Masters 2024: Novak Djokovic Crushes Flavio Cobolli On Path To 100th Tour-Level Title
  2. Coco Gauff's China Open 2024 Victory Confirms She Is Headed In 'Right Direction'
  3. Japan Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Pulls Out Of The Tournament Due To Injury
  4. Shanghai Masters: Fritz, Dimitrov Advance After Rain-Delayed Second Round
  5. Davis Cup 2025: India Drawn Against Togo In World Group I Play-Offs
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Keeps Policy Rate Unchanged For 10th Time In A Row
  2. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  3. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: 'Clear, Decisive Mandate', Says Jairam Ramesh; Omar Abdullah To Be Next CM
  5. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
Entertainment News
  1. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  2. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  3. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
  4. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  5. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
US News
  1. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  2. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  3. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  4. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  2. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu Confirms Nasrallah's Successors Killed In New Message For Lebanon | Latest
  3. 2024 Nobel Prize: John J Hopfield, Geoffrey E Hinton Awarded Nobel Physics Prize
  4. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  5. Israel Marks 1 Year Oct 7 Attacks Amid Protests Against Aggression In Gaza
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Kane Williamson Set To Miss Series Opener Due To Groin Injury
  2. PM Modi Hails BJP's 'Hattrick' Govt In Haryana, Congratulates NC For J&K Victory
  3. Jammu & Kashmir Vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Round 1 Match
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 9, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Set For 'Historic' Third Term In State | Highlights
  6. Middle East Tensions: Netanyahu's 'Destruction Like Gaza' Warning Amid Raging Fight In Lebanon | The Latest
  7. Election Results: 8 BJP Ministers In Haryana, Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter In J&K Fail To Win | Key Losers
  8. Navratri Kanya Pujan 2024: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Everything You Should Know