Cricket

SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka women are set to clash with Bangladesh women in match 4 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Saturday. Here are the toss updates and playing XIs of the SL-W Vs BAN-W match

ban-w-sl-w-toss-update-x
Bangladesh women opted to bat first against Sri Lanka women. Photo: X/ @ESPNcricinfo
info_icon

The hosts of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Sri Lanka women are facing Bangladesh women in the fourth match of the tournament on Saturday. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is ready for an exciting match. (Scorecard | Match Blog)

Toss Update:

Bangladesh women won the toss and opted to bat first against the hosts Sri Lanka.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women - X/ACCMedia1
Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL-W vs BAN-W 2024 Women's Asia Cup Match 4 Live

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Jahanara Alam failed to find a place in the final playing XI after being selected for the Women's T20 Asia Cup earlier this month. She was making her comeback after recovering from an injury.

Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and the final XIs are looking strong. Sri Lanka have a much stronger side with the inclusion of Vishmi Gunaratne and Kavisha Dilhari.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Sugandika Kumari Gets Rabeya Khan; Bangladesh Six Wickets Down
  2. The Hundred Men's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Player Availability, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  4. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
  5. India Vs UAE Preview, Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Succeeds Igor Stimac As New India Football Team Head Coach
  2. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  3. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  4. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  5. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News July 20 LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case
  2. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
  3. Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia
  4. In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement
  5. Between Reason And Rhapsody
Entertainment News
  1. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  2. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  3. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  4. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  2. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  3. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  4. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  5. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
World News
  1. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
  2. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  3. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  4. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  5. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. India News July 20 LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET-UG Paper Leak Case
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate