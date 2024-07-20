SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka

The hosts of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024, Sri Lanka women are facing Bangladesh women in the fourth match of the tournament on Saturday. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium is ready for an exciting match. (Scorecard | Match Blog)
Toss Update:
Bangladesh women won the toss and opted to bat first against the hosts Sri Lanka.
Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani
Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shorifa Khatun, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun
Jahanara Alam failed to find a place in the final playing XI after being selected for the Women's T20 Asia Cup earlier this month. She was making her comeback after recovering from an injury.
Both teams will be playing their first match of the tournament and the final XIs are looking strong. Sri Lanka have a much stronger side with the inclusion of Vishmi Gunaratne and Kavisha Dilhari.