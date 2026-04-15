RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 23 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match 23 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 15). RCB made one change, replacing Jacob Duffy with Josh Hazlewood, while LSG are unchanged. Virat Kohli did not feature in the hosts' playing XI, but could come in as Impact Player for their chase.

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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, right, and Aiden Markram run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian Premier League Mitchell Marsh
Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Aiden Markram Indian Premier League
Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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