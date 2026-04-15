RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 23 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in match 23 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 15). RCB made one change, replacing Jacob Duffy with Josh Hazlewood, while LSG are unchanged. Virat Kohli did not feature in the hosts' playing XI, but could come in as Impact Player for their chase.
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