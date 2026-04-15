RCB Vs LSG, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 23 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh, right, and Aiden Markram run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

1/2 Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





2/2 Lucknow Super Giants' Aiden Markram plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru, India. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi





