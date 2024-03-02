Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians, Women's Premier League 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

As the two teams are set to clash in a high-octane game, three key player battles are worth looking out for:

1. Smriti Mandhana vs Shabnim Ismail

Smriti Mandhana scored her maiden WPL fifty in the last game against Delhi Capitals and showed how dangerous she can be. Shabnim Ismail, who was rested for the last game due to a niggle, is expected to make a comeback against RCB. She usually bowls in powerplay and Mandhana likes to take on bowlers early in the game. The battle between the pace and raw talent will be a treat to the eyes.