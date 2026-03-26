Rinku Singh Thanks UP Government For Regional Sports Officer Post; Promises Visit Soon To Receive Appointment Letter

Rinku Singh, who's with KKR currently expressed gratitude to the UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath for the regional sports officer post and the financial aid of INR 3 crore and assured that he'll visit Lucknow soon to receive his appointment letter soon

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PTI
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Rinku-Singh Video Message
Rinku Singh conveyed his gratitude to UP government and CM Yogi Adityanath via a video message Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh conveyed his gratitude for being appointed as UP Regional Sports Officer

  • A financial assistance of INR 3 crore will also be provided to the Indian player

  • He expressed his thanks via a video message and promised to visit Lucknow soon to collect his appointment letter and seek CM's blessings

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing him as a Regional Sports Officer under the sports quota.

In a video message shared on social media, the left-handed batsman thanked the state government for the appointment and also expressed appreciation for the financial assistance of Rs 3 crore provided to him.

"I thank the Uttar Pradesh government and Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for appointing me to the post of Regional Sports Officer," Singh said.

He said he could not attend the appointment letter distribution ceremony on Tuesday as he was engaged with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team's camp, but added that he would soon visit Lucknow to receive the appointment letter and seek the chief minister's blessings.

Director of Sports R P Singh told PTI that Rinku could not attend the ceremony due to prior commitments related to his IPL franchise, but had conveyed his gratitude for the appointment.

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He added that the cricketer would join duty at the sports directorate office in Lucknow once he gets time from his schedule.

The sports director further said that Rinku would be assigned responsibilities in accordance with his suitability, enabling him to continue contributing to Indian cricket while also discharging administrative duties.

Rinku Singh was recently part of India's T20 World Cup-winning squad.

During the tournament, he suffered a personal loss with the demise of his father, for whose funeral he joined the family in Aligarh but shortly after rejoined the team for the world cup.

He is also engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr representing the Samajwadi Party.

During Tuesday's event, Adityanath also noted that Rinku had to attend the programme but for some reason he could not make it to Lucknow.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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