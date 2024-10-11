Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures

Many high-profile players are in action in Group B, including Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat and Priyank Panchal

Vidarbha-cricket-team-file-photo
File photo of Vidarbha in action during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarter-final match against Karnataka. Photo: BCCI Domestic
info_icon

The first day of the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, India's numero uno domestic red-ball tournament, has kicked off at various venues across the country on Friday (October 11). The first round features four matches in each of the four Elite groups — A, B, C and D. (Streaming and Guide | More Cricket News)

The clashes in Group B are: Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Rajasthan vs Puducherry and Vidarbha vs Andhra. Many high-profile players are in action in Group B, including Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat and Priyank Panchal.

Hyderabad Vs Gujarat

Gujarat won the toss and chose to bat against Hyderabad at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh Gahlaut (c), K Rohit Rayudu, Himateja K, Rahul Radesh (wk), C V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, G Anikethreddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Nishanth S.

Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Chintan Gaja (c), Rishi Patel, M A Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, R A Vaghela, P N Jadeja.

Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand won the toss and chose to bowl against Himachal Pradesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Playing XIs

Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan(c), Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Divesh Sharma.

Uttarakhand: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aditya Tare, Vaibhav Bhatt, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Devendra Singh Bora, Deepak Dhapola.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (centre) is leading Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. - X/BCCI Domestic
Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rajasthan Vs Puducherry

Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field against Puducherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Playing XIs

Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Yash Kothari, Salman Khan, Deepak Hooda (c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Chahar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.

Puducherry: KB Arun Karthick (c), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Fabid Ahmed, Ajay Rohera, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew, Akash Kargave, Anand Singh Bais, Aman Khan.

Vidarbha Vs Andhra

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat against Andhra at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.

Playing XIs

Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat(w), Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui(c), Shaik Rasheed, KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, Tripurana Vijay, Lalith Mohan, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen.

Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Suffer Historic Innings Defeat - Data Debrief
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Beat Pakistan By An Innings And 47 Runs In Multan
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Taken To Hospital After High Fever
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group C: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures
  5. PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Visitors Tighten Their Grip On Day 4 - In Pics
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Greece Stun England; Kylian Mbappe-Less France Beat Israel 4-1
  2. Julian Nagelsmann Believes Football Must Take Inspiration From NBA, NFL Over Schedule
  3. Norway 3-0 Slovenia, UEFA Nations League: Haaland Sets Scoring Record With Brace
  4. Hungary Vs Netherlands, UEFA Nations League: Koeman Urges Oranje To Maintain Positive Start
  5. Gareth Southgate Not Planning On Swift Return To Management
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 'Rafa' To Bid Adieu To Tennis In Nov - In Pics
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Djokovic Hails 22-Time Grand Slam Champion's 'Tenacity, Dedication, Fighting Spirit'
  3. US Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka Salutes 'Legend' Rafael Nadal
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: 22-Time Grand Slam Champion To Hang Up His Boots After Davis Cup Finals
  5. Roger Federer Hails 'Incredible' Nadal After Retirement Call: 'I Hoped This Day Would Never Come'
Hockey News
  1. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  5. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Raavan Redux: The Anti-Hero’s Many Dimensions
  2. Outlook's Apeksha Priyadarshini spoke to actor-turned-author Ashutosh Rana
  3. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  4. The Tata Family: Past, Present And Future
  5. Outlook's Ubeer Naqushbandi Speaks with National Conference's Vice President Omar Abdullah
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  2. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  3. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  4. Heartstopper Season 3 Review: Queer YA Romance’s Airbrushed Tone Gets In The Way Of Growth
  5. Kunal Kamra Wants You to Reconsider Saying “The Process is the Punishment” at Parties
US News
  1. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
  2. Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall In Florida As A Category 3 Storm, Bringing Flash Flood Warnings | Details
  3. Hurricane Milton Now At Category 5; Florida Evacuates And Braces For Landfall | What We Know
  4. Supreme Court Rules Against Biden’s Push For Emergency Abortion Care In Texas Hospitals
  5. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
World News
  1. Scenes Of Devastation: The Aftermath Of Hurricane Milton Across Florida | In Photos
  2. 20 Killed, 8 Injured In Attack On Coal Mines In Pak's Balochistan
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  4. Two UN Peacekeepers Injured As Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL Headquarters In Lebanon | Details
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
Latest Stories
  1. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill 22 In Beirut, 27 In Gaza School As Conflict Rages On | Latest
  3. Horoscope For October 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. Ranji Trophy: BCCI Tweaks Rules Ahead Of New Season; Retiring Batters To Be Considered Out
  5. Nepal Tour Of United States Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. In 2nd Drug Bust In A Week, Delhi Police Seize Rs 2,000 Crore Worth Cocaine Hidden In Snack Packets | Details
  7. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update And Playing XIs: Saurashtra Bat First Against Tamil Nadu; Assam Opt To Bowl 1st
  8. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures