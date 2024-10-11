Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B: Toss Update And Playing XIs For All Round 1 Fixtures

The first day of the 2024-25 season of Ranji Trophy, India's numero uno domestic red-ball tournament, has kicked off at various venues across the country on Friday (October 11). The first round features four matches in each of the four Elite groups — A, B, C and D. (Streaming and Guide | More Cricket News)
The clashes in Group B are: Hyderabad vs Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Rajasthan vs Puducherry and Vidarbha vs Andhra. Many high-profile players are in action in Group B, including Umesh Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat and Priyank Panchal.
Hyderabad Vs Gujarat
Gujarat won the toss and chose to bat against Hyderabad at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.
Playing XIs
Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Rahul Singh Gahlaut (c), K Rohit Rayudu, Himateja K, Rahul Radesh (wk), C V Milind, Tanay Thyagarajan, G Anikethreddy, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi, Nishanth S.
Gujarat: Priyank Panchal, Chintan Gaja (c), Rishi Patel, M A Hingrajia, Umang Kumar, Jaymeet Patel, Urvil Patel (wk), Siddharth Desai, Arzan Nagwaswalla, R A Vaghela, P N Jadeja.
Himachal Pradesh Vs Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand won the toss and chose to bowl against Himachal Pradesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
Playing XIs
Himachal Pradesh: Rishi Dhawan(c), Mukul Negi, Shubham Arora(w), Prashant Chopra, Ankit Kalsi, Abhinandan Bhardwaj, Mayank Dagar, Ekant Sen, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Divesh Sharma.
Uttarakhand: Ravikumar Samarth (c), Avneesh Sudha, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Aditya Tare, Vaibhav Bhatt, Swapnil Singh, Mayank Mishra, Akash Madhwal, Devendra Singh Bora, Deepak Dhapola.
Rajasthan Vs Puducherry
Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field against Puducherry at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Playing XIs
Rajasthan: Abhijeet Tomar, Yash Kothari, Salman Khan, Deepak Hooda (c), Mahipal Lomror, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Deepak Chahar, Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed.
Puducherry: KB Arun Karthick (c), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Ankit Sharma, Gaurav Yadav, Fabid Ahmed, Ajay Rohera, Sagar Udeshi, Abin Mathew, Akash Kargave, Anand Singh Bais, Aman Khan.
Vidarbha Vs Andhra
Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat against Andhra at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground in Nagpur.
Playing XIs
Andhra: Abhishek Reddy, Srikar Bharat(w), Hanuma Vihari, Ricky Bhui(c), Shaik Rasheed, KV Sasikanth, Ashwin Hebbar, Tripurana Vijay, Lalith Mohan, Satyanarayana Raju, Cheepurapalli Stephen.
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Nachiket Bhute, Akshay Wakhare.