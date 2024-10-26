Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 3 Match

On October 26, Saturday the Ranji Trophy 2024 Round 3 Elite Group C match will feature a clash between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Tira, Punjab. (More Cricket News)
Punjab started their season with an emphatic 8-wicket win over Kerala, but their second match against Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw.
On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh have drawn both of their matches—first against Chhattisgarh and then against Bengal.
Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming
Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will kickoff at at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Tira, Punjab. on October 26, Saturday. Play begins from 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A match?
Punjab Vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. The match will be available to watch on TV on Sports18 Network channels.