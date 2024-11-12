Cricket

Punjab Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match

Some young stars like Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action in the match. Here is how you can watch the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match live

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Prabhsimran Singh Punjab Kings
Having been with Punjab Kings since IPL 2019, Prabhsimran Singh has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22. Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon

Group C laggards Punjab and Bihar will face off each other in the fifth match of both the teams in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. (More Cricket News)

Punjab have been one of the most disappointing teams this season despite boasting of some brilliant young talent. They are yet to win a game in their four matches, having lost two and drawn the other two games. With their chances of making it to the quarter-finals by finishing in the top two almost over, Punjab would want to dish out a solid performance against an out of sorts Bihar.

Having been with Punjab Kings since IPL 2019, Prabhsimran Singh has scored 756 runs in 34 matches at a strike rate of 146.22. - Special Arrangement
IPL Retentions: Punjab Kings' Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful Of Winning Trophy For Fans

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Apart from administrative tussles, Bihar have also struggled on field. They are yet to win a match, having lost three games, two of them by an innings. One of Bihar's match was abandoned.

Bihar have really struggled and are at the bottom of Group C. Another big loss could put them in danger of being in the relegation zone.

Some young stars like Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action in the match. Here is how you can watch the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match live.

Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy Live Streaming

When and where is the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday November 16. Play begins 9.30am IST everyday.

Where to watch the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. Network18 Sports Network will telecast select matches of the tournament live on TV.

Bihar Squad: Piyush Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Bipin Saurabh, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh(w), Sachin Kumar, Shabbir Khan, Veer Pratap Singh, Himanshu Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Anuj Raj, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Hirshi Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sakib Hussain, Yashpal Yadav, Jitin Yadav, Mayank Choudhary

Punjab Squad: Jaskaranvir Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Siddarth Kaul, Salil Arora(w), Mayank Markande(c), Gurnoor Brar, Jassinder Singh, Baltej Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Naman Dhir, Sukhwinder Singh, Prabjot Singh, Krish Bhagat, Kovid Gujjar, Sahaj Dhawan, Abhay Choudhary

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hyderabad Vs Andhra Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group B Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  2. Former South Africa Spinner Gives Big Verdict In Nathan Lyon Vs R Ashwin Debate
  3. Delhi Vs Jharkhand Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group D Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
  4. Punjab Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match
  5. Uttar Pradesh Vs Karnataka Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Group C Round 5: When, Where To Watch Domestic Cricket Match
Football News
  1. Ronaldo 'Can't Think Long Term Anymore' As Star Footballer Approaches 40
  2. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  3. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  4. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  5. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
Tennis News
  1. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  2. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  3. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  4. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  2. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  3. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  4. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3: 65.5% Voter Turnout Recorded, 3 Districts Saw Highest Turnout In 30 Years
  2. CJI Khanna Prohibits Oral Mentioning Of Urgent Cases In SC; Divides Lawyers
  3. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  4. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  5. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  2. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  3. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
  4. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  5. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto