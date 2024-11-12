Punjab Vs Bihar Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Match

Group C laggards Punjab and Bihar will face off each other in the fifth match of both the teams in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. (More Cricket News)
Punjab have been one of the most disappointing teams this season despite boasting of some brilliant young talent. They are yet to win a game in their four matches, having lost two and drawn the other two games. With their chances of making it to the quarter-finals by finishing in the top two almost over, Punjab would want to dish out a solid performance against an out of sorts Bihar.
Apart from administrative tussles, Bihar have also struggled on field. They are yet to win a match, having lost three games, two of them by an innings. One of Bihar's match was abandoned.
Bihar have really struggled and are at the bottom of Group C. Another big loss could put them in danger of being in the relegation zone.
Some young stars like Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir and 13-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be in action in the match. Here is how you can watch the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match live.
Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy Live Streaming
When and where is the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match will take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali from Wednesday, November 13 to Saturday November 16. Play begins 9.30am IST everyday.
Where to watch the Punjab vs Bihar, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website. Network18 Sports Network will telecast select matches of the tournament live on TV.
Bihar Squad: Piyush Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi(c), Babul Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Bipin Saurabh, Ayush Loharuka, Sharman Nigrodh(w), Sachin Kumar, Shabbir Khan, Veer Pratap Singh, Himanshu Singh, Abhijeet Saket, Harsh Singh, Anuj Raj, Akash Raj, Rishav Raj, Hirshi Raj, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Sakib Hussain, Yashpal Yadav, Jitin Yadav, Mayank Choudhary
Punjab Squad: Jaskaranvir Paul, Prabhsimran Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Siddarth Kaul, Salil Arora(w), Mayank Markande(c), Gurnoor Brar, Jassinder Singh, Baltej Singh, Sanvir Singh, Prerit Dutta, Naman Dhir, Sukhwinder Singh, Prabjot Singh, Krish Bhagat, Kovid Gujjar, Sahaj Dhawan, Abhay Choudhary