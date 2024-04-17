Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, Match 33, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

PBKS batter Shashank Singh has been one of the bright sparks in the side's almost turbulent IPL season so far. Singh has scored just 146 runs so far in the tourney but his highlight remains the unbeaten 61 against RR and thus he could also be on MI bowler's hitlist. Up against him will be Romario Shepherd, who hasn't hit the heights with the ball but has surely whacked a few with the bat. Both these will be key for their sides in this IPL 2024 match as they hunt for an all-important victory in match 33 of PBKS vs MI.